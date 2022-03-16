sport, local-sport,

An outstanding five-wicket haul from opening bowler Jack Strawns wasn't enough for Dubbo White in Sunday's Greg Griffith Shield grand final at Orange. Hosts Orange scored a 64-run win over Dubbo White in the Western Zone under 16s representative decider, with big partnerships and the ability to take wickets in bunches proving key. Despite Strawns taking 5/31 from 10 overs, Orange was led to a respectable 194 by Tom Blowes (59) and captain Charlie Tink (49) and a number of other small contributions. Dubbo White then struggled to build partnerships in reply and slumped from 5/125 to be all out for just 130. READ ALSO: - WHITNEY WRAP: Top three decided as Cougars wrap up the minor premiership - Goannas gunning for glory after strong final round performances - Pre-season clashes and Hughes' impact creating excitement at CYMS Fletcher Hyde's 37 was the top score for Dubbo White. Hyde kept Dubbo in the match briefly after Blowes had claimed the key wicket of Dugald Shepherd, who had scored 282 runs in the five regular season games prior, for just 14. "Once the guys got (Shepherd), we thought we were in with a good chance," Orange coach Pete Jarick said. "There were a couple of good bats who came and they were just working the ball for singles. They were picking off singles easy. The wicket after drinks (of Hyde) is what did it for us. It turned the tide for us. "I reckon we felt pretty confident the whole game. It wasn't until they needed 75 at that drinks break where we were thinking this might not be easy for us. To the boys' credit it only took them three overs after drinks to finish the job." Earlier, a runout and wickets for Strawns and Will Haseler had Orange 3/44 earlier and gave Dubbo White plenty of hope. But then Tink and Blowes combined in a fantastic 98-run stand to put the hosts back in control. Strawns eventually removed Tink just short of his half-century and went on to claim his five-wicket haul. A 32-run partnership for the ninth wicket also helped put Orange in a strong position. At 1/52 in reply things were going well for Dubbo White but then the first of two costly collapses occurred. The visitors slumped to 5/70 and while Hyde led slight rebuild, Seth Mulhall's late 4/8 secured the title for Orange. Bathurst District Cricket Association sporting hall of fame inductee Greg Griffith, for whom the shield was named after, was on hand to present the medals.

