Clare A Chance has continued her scintillating form with another win at Dubbo's Dawson Park on Tuesday afternoon. Trained by Pamela Braddon, Clare A Chance ($2.10) came into the race with a shorts odds favourite to take out the Barcia Blue Boy at Stud Heat 2 but faced some tough competition in the form of Morales Crazy ($6.50) and Radiation ($3.90). Starting out of box six did not seem to phase Clare A Chance as she raced out in front through the first sector, leading from start to finish to go onto to win the event by more than four lengths ahead of Arrie A Blaze, trained by Pamela's husband Paul. Following the race, spokesperson for Clare A Chance Paul Braddon said the greyhound has a big future after winning her six of her first eight races. READ ALSO: "She's going pretty well for me yes, I won the race before with another one," he said. "So it's two wins straight now and a second. It certainly is (a good day so far)." While Clare A Chance has only raced at Dawson Park so far in her career, Braddon is unsure whether he will send her away from Dubbo to race in the future. "I don't know, she's here next week for sure in the final," he said. "But we've just got to see from there, she likes it here. "So we take her where she likes it." All of Clare A Chance's career wins have now come across 318 metres and Braddon knows she is now locked into the distance moving forward. "Yes I think so, that's her distance," he said. Earlier in the day, Daniel Foley won two consecutive races with Messi Taro and Dotti Taro respectively. Messi Taro ($2.80) got off to a strong start in the Avalanche at Stud Maiden Heat 3, after leading through the first sector before storming away late in the race to win by 10 lengths. Dotti Taro ($8.20) had a big more work to do in the next heat, but like its stablemate Messi Taro, the former got out to a strong start early in the race. Through the middle of the track, Dotti Taro pulled away from the field slightly and went on to win by three-and-a-half lengths ahead of Subzero Trans Am ($10.40) and Karinya Gazelle ($4.20). Charmaine Roberts' Rose Keeping ($1.70) made light work of the field in the Dubbo RSL 0-2 Win taking home the win by more than a length ahead of Nangar Blue ($6.90) and Omens ($5.60). Trainers Wesley McDonald and Melanie Mabbott also won races earlier in the day while Braddon picked up another win with Lightning Blazer. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

