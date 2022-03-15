sport, local-sport,

Dubbo trainer Dar Lunn will have one last chance to qualifier for the Country Championships Final after nominating Praline for Sunday's Wild Card event at Scone. The Wild Card event is open to horses which did not finish in the top in their respective heats around the bush. The first two past the post at Scone one Sunday will take the final spots in the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 2. Praline ran seventh as a $9 chance in the Western Districts Qualifier at Coonamble on Sunday and was one of 31 nominations for the Wold Card. READ ALSO: - 'Different feeling': Robb lost for words after Country Championships berth - Winning double and ticket to the final gives Lundholm reason to cheer - Fuller breaks through as Hippos host a successful event Lunn's hope is no guarantee to earn a place in the final field given the quality of the nominations for Sunday's feature. The Cody Morgan-trained Wren's Day, an Eagle Farm winner with a benchmark rating of 100, headlined the nominations while the likes of former Group 2 runner and Country Championships finalist Bobbing, from the Scone stables of Bernie Kelly, and Terry Robinson's So Say You are also in the mix. Praline was the lone Western Districts or Central Districts nominated for the Wild Card event. Final fields will be released on Thursday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

