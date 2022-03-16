news, local-news,

Dubbo ex-lawyer and writer Mea Campbell is one of six finalists in this year's prestigious NSW/ACT AgriFutures Rural Women's Award. The award acknowledges and supports the essential role women play in rural industries, businesses and communities. "I am humbled to be named as a finalist in the NSW Rural Women's Award. The award is such a fantastic representation of women in rural and regional areas. I believe it really helps to inspire and drive change," Ms Campbell said. In 2020 Ms Campbell established Connected AU to tackle the loneliness epidemic in Australia, with a mission to ensure everybody in Australia has access to connection and community. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Loneliness costs Australia $2.7billion dollars annually and is linked to a long list of chronic health conditions and premature death, it is an epidemic in itself," Ms Campbell said, citing a recent Curtin University report. Connected AU's services range from a Letterbox Project, through to online clubs, events and school programs boosting tens of thousands of people participating including schools, corporates, community groups and various stakeholders. Ms Campbell said Connected AU has "definitely grown rapidly, and the traction has been rewarding and reflective of a need in the community for genuine connection." The last six months has been significant for the passionate team. "[They] are really highlighting that the demand for our services far exceeds capacity. Because of the demand we are currently going through an exciting evolution, welcoming some key people into the business to strengthen and allow for scale," Ms Campbell said. Ms Campbell's innovative talent and deep passion has not been left unnoticed. "Having lived through some of the best and worst times of her life in remote rural areas throughout NSW, Mea has developed a passion for helping to fight the loneliness associated with living in some of these isolated communities," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said. "Connected AU is delivering programs that create real connections, positively affecting the lives of people across regional Australia by ensuring that they feel visible, valued and connected. "Women are a driving force in innovation in our regions and the award is a testament to the positive influence women." Finalists include Anna Barwick of Walcha, Josie Clarke of Bellimbopinni, Rechelle Leahy of Armidale, and Erin Williams of Aberdeen. The winner of the award, which will be announced in Forbes on April 2, will receive a $15,000 Westpac bursary to enhance her projects. More information at dpi.nsw.gov.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/0541e62c-5400-4b3f-a68f-0a065d75a892.jpg/r235_76_1008_513_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg