community,

With Taronga Western Plains Zoo's 45th birthday behind us, it's time to reflect on the animals that have lived at the zoo the longest and witnessed the transformation of the zoo over time to what it is today. It's hard to believe that the oldest and most graceful resident, Galapagos tortoise Audrey, is 97-years of age! Arriving in September 1982 with four others adults (now 52-year-old), the Galapagos tortoises have seen a transformation of their zoo home over the last 40-years. "Their home and specialised food plantation has expanded as their family has grown. The Galapagos tortoises' home has lush paddocks for the adults to munch away on and multiple mud wallows that they love to sit in," keeper Kaitlyn said. "The tortoises have known many keepers during their lifetime at Taronga Western Plains Zoo (and will have many more to come with a life expectancy of over 150 years), and every one of those keepers has enjoyed their sweet and quirky personalities." "Audrey has a personality unlike the other four, she is an independent lady that is happy to stay outside all night and doesn't need the comfort of the specialised tortoise house equipped with air conditioning and heaters." Swinging closely behind the wise tortoises is Jenny, a 44-year-old Spider monkey. Jenny was transferred via Taronga Zoo from San Francisco, USA, in February 1982. Keeper Sasha describes Jenny as being "well-mannered around keepers, but she has figured out how to use her charms to her advantage. One of her favourite ways to test keepers is to climb into the boat to check if there is anything worth taking." "She is a mother, grandmother or great grandmother to a number of individuals in the troop, and has been vital to the zoo's breeding success with this species over the years." The best place to see the Spider Monkey troop is from the Zoo café. Grab a seat down near the lake and watch Jenny and the troop's antics, particularly when keepers arrive to deliver a mid-morning feed. Keep an eye out for Jenny's great-grand daughter, Quila born in 2021. Often heard in the early morning from the middle islands of the Zoo are two White-handed gibbons, Jantan (43-years) and Bacan (42-years-old). Both arrived from Melbourne Zoo in 1982. Since then, the pair have been singing a coordinated duet as guests watch in awe. "Jantan and Bacan are a sweet pair. They are very gentle with each other, often seen grooming each other or resting together. The best way to tell them apart is their size. Jantan is larger and his upper body is much bigger than Bacan's," explains Keeper Stephanie. "The best time to hear the gibbons sing their duet is first thing in the morning. But anytime in the day you can see them up to something different whether it be relaxing, grooming each other or even sun baking on the roof of their house." Although the Zoo's birthday was in February, there is still time to get an entry into the special 45th birthday promotion! Simply visit the Zoo before 31 March 2022, and you'll go in the draw to win an awesome overnight adventure at Zoofari Lodge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/c4fbf8f8-a620-4ec9-8ac3-4ecdc1ec1f6b.jpg/r0_358_6116_3814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg