He had to wait almost all season but Gareth Fuller finally got his first win of the Central West Inter-Club Triathlon series on Sunday in Dubbo. Racing for Mudgee, Fuller topped the time sheet for the sprint race which consisted of a 500m swim, 18km bike ride and 4km run with a time of 50 minutes and 20 seconds for the course. It was the Mudgee triathlete's first win of the season after finishing second on three occasions so far this year. "It was pretty good, it was a little bit damp on the ride which slowed the turns around," he said. "But other than that, it was nice." Fuller stormed home during the run section finishing the 4km section along the Macquarie River in 14 minutes and 43 seconds, something which he was impressed with. "It was good, every race I've been second," he said. "It was nice to get a win, the run was good. "I just eased into it and came home quite strong." READ ALSO: While Sunday's weather was less than ideal with rain circling around Dubbo, Fuller said the Macquarie River was quite pleasant to swim in. "It was warmer than I thought which was nice, the current was good," he said. Fuller's Mudgee teammate Hamish Jackson trailed him in second place finishing with a time of 50 minutes and 56 seconds while Matt Webster made it a day for the club to remember finishing third to give the first three places to Mudgee. Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club's Ben Orford finished sixth overall with a time of 54 minutes and 35 seconds which was also good enough to land him in third position in the 40-49 Males category. The two next best Dubbo finishers were Greg Millburn (11th place) with a time 59 minutes and one second ahead of Daniel Roberts (13th place) who finished with a time of 59 minutes and 35 seconds. Bryce Foley finished second in the Under 20 Males category while Baden Lyons finished third in the Under 20 Males Super Sprint category. The big win for Mudgee means they take out the club points total for the Central West Inter-Club Triathlon series ahead of Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo. A decision on which club took out the day will be decided later on in the week by Triathlon NSW.

