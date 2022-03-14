community,

Last week it was fantastic to officially open the new Dubbo Safe Haven, a refuge for people in the region struggling with thoughts of suicide or experiencing emotional distress. The Dubbo Safe Haven will be a game-changer for our community, offering a relaxing and supportive alternative to a bustling emergency department. You can have a cup of tea or coffee, make use of its quiet rooms, relax in a massage chair, or take advantage of provided puzzles, games and music - all to help better manage negative or suicidal thoughts. The Haven's staffed by Peer Support Workers who have lived experience. They provide a kind and understanding shoulder to lean on and can help you to identify services to support you on an ongoing basis. The Dubbo Show Society has received $44,999.89 from the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package. The funding makes it possible for the show society to donate money to the countless community groups that chip in to make the event a success - from the Rural Fire Brigade volunteers moving show-jumping poles, to the girl guides who butter bread for three days! It was great to announce that Dubbo's Mea Campbell is a finalist for the 2022 NSW/ACT AgriFutures Rural Women's Award. Mea is a lawyer, writer, and founder of Connected AU, a purpose led business that delivers programs to reduce isolation and loneliness across Australia. Having lived through some of the best and worst times of her life in remote rural areas throughout NSW, Mea has developed a passion for helping to fight the loneliness associated with living in some of these isolated communities. Through her passion and commitment, Mea has demonstrated strong leadership and is empowering others along the way, and I thank her not just for the impact she is having on our local community, but for her contribution to rural communities across the nation. Nominations close at 11.59pm this Sunday, March 20, for the 2022 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards. Seniors are invaluable to the Dubbo electorate as volunteers, carers and role models - even more so during our recent challenging years. If you know a senior who helps make our community diverse, inspiring and active, then I encourage you to nominate them for acknowledgement of their contribution. To nominate a senior, go to: dugaldsaunders.com.au/nominations-open-for-seniors-local-achievement-awards/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/398e4827-99f5-4466-898f-18e8f1ea5a9f.jpg/r0_584_3916_2797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg