Classroom Liberal: Kids do their bit to help with Dubbo stars event

community,

Last week students at Orana Heights held an Out of Uniform Day to help help raise money for a parent who is taking part in the Dancing with the Stars of Dubbo event. The house captains for 2022 were also presented with their badges.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/d52fb17d-7837-48d1-81c6-4372be2ca5d6.JPG/r0_581_2818_2173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg