The number of people in hospitals across Western NSW Local Health District with COVID-19 has risen slightly in the latest reporting period, and there's been another 391 new cases identified. A total of 15 people with the virus were hospital patients, and of those, one was in intensive care, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, the health district reported. That was up from 11 people in hospital with COVID in the previous reporting period, but the number in intensive care remained the same. The 391 new cases across the district were identified by 124 positive PCR test results and 267 positive rapid antigen test results. There may be duplicates due to people having both tests. The Dubbo Regional Council area has 680 active cases, less than the 848 in the Orange City Council area and the 1286 in the Bathurst Regional Council area, NSW health figures show. Active cases are those which have been identified in the past two weeks. NSW Health is reporting the deaths of seven people with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday - four women and three men - and another 13,093 cases. There are currently 965 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital across the state, including 44 people in intensive care, 20 of whom require ventilation. Across NSW, 94.4 per cent of the population aged 16 years and over has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 95 per cent of the same age cohort has received a first dose, NSW Health reports. Of children aged 12 to 15 years, 83.6 per cent have had a first dose, and 79.1 per cent are double vaccinated. Of children aged 5 to 11, 48.3 per cent have received a first dose. A total of 57 per cent of people aged 16 years and over have a third dose.

