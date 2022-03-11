news, local-news,

A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after being shot while outside a remote property about 55km north of Mudgee. Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were called to a property at Wonga Roo Road, Bungaba at about 9.45pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022, following reports of a shooting. A 39-year-old man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to called Mudgee Police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/627a93e0-1f16-4be7-bcf7-694c90eed206.JPG/r277_1062_3712_3003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg