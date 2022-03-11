sport, local-sport,

Isaah Yeo didn't enjoy the smoothest of pre-seasons but you wouldn't have known it on Friday night when the Dubbo junior produced an "outstanding" performance in the Penrith Panthers' dominant round one win over Manly. Yeo contracted COVID late in the pre-season and missed his side's trial clash with Parramatta, one the Panthers lost convincingly. But on Friday night the NSW lock again led from the front, getting through a mountain of work in the middle and continuing his ball-playing role as the defending premiers down the Sea Eagles 28-6. READ ALSO: - New Bulldog Burton has fans in a pair of NRL greats - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership - 'I was hurt and so was she': Championships will highlight the Coopers' comeback With regular co-captain and Origin teammate Nathan Cleary out injured there was more responsibility on Yeo but you wouldn't have known it as he made a team-high 39 tackles and produced one neat offload which l;ed to a Panthers try. "Outstanding," Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said of Yeo post-game. "He's just growing every year. Not just as a player, but a leader. With Nathan out he assumed full captaincy responsibilities, which he did wally well. "He's a bit of a box-ticker so he would have been worried about not playing the trial but the way he's prepared throughout the pre-season has set the standard. If you prepare well, you normally play well." While Yeo was a standout for his side, much of the praise post-match was directed towards stand-in halfback Sean O'Sullivan. With Cleary sidelined through injury, there was the thought whether a rookie halfback would be able to deliver against a Manly side tipped by many to be a premiership contender this season. But by full-time fans and pundits alike were saying it was like Cleary was never gone as O'Sullivan organised his side, kicked well, and combined with five-eighth Jarome Luai with great effect to make a strong victory even more satisfying. "I thought he was really good," Yeo said of O'Sullivan. "Him being an out-and-out half allows [Luai] to stick to his job, what he does so well. "I thought both of them worked really well together. We had a plan, Sully executed that really well and that allowed [Luai] to play on the front foot and that's what he does best. I thought they complimented each other really well." Forbes winger Charlie Staines was relatively quiet in the match but ran 17 times for 178m.

