sport, local-sport,

The excitement is building ahead of the final round of the Central West Inter-Club Triathlon series. Dubbo will host the fourth and final round of the series after rounds in Orange, Bathurst and Mudgee already having taken place. Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club is expecting strong numbers for the competition with Melissa Mertens a chance at clean sweeping the 40-49 category after winning the three previous events. Mertens is also currently sitting in third on the MVP rankings for the entire competition and is tied with Mark Windsor, Sally Wallace and Gareth Fuller all of whom are on six points. A win for Mertens may see her take out the competition wide MVP after narrowly missing out on the achievement last year. READ ALSO: The Hippos' club president Jason Dearmer knows Sunday's event is a big one for the club. "It's a pretty tight race between Mudgee on top of the leaderboard at moment with Orange and Bathurst behind them as well," "I think Dubbo will make really good proving grounds for all clubs, Dubbo will have the advantage obviously knowing the course quite well. The riverbank is unique and something other clubs don't get to train in, the cycling course is different from other events as well. "It's an out and back course, with quite a challenging hill out past Lazy River Estate and it lets you see who has been training well for events." Ben Orford will be also looking to push his own MVP claim and currently sits in seventh spot on four-and-a-half points after the first three rounds. Dearmer admitted it has been great to see the individual efforts of Orford and Mertens translate into their race results. "Mel Mertens has been putting in quite a lot of training throughout the whole season and she'll be hot competition on the racecourse," he said. Dearmer also mentioned there was a plan in place should the weather force the bike leg of the triathlon to be scrapped and said the event would become a run-swim-run if it needed to be. Currently, Dubbo is in fourth position on the ladder behind Mudgee, Orange and Bathurst respectively. Only two points separate Orange and Bathurst for second and third, with Mudgee 17 points clear at the top of the points table. A big push from Bathurst on Sunday could easily see them overtake Orange and grab second position. Dearmer urged anyone who has an interest in triathlons to come on down with free entry for anyone participant who resides in Dubbo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/18725bf1-0009-4518-8f00-e36b4feeca12.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg