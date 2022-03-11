sport, local-sport,

It very well may be a preview of the RSL Whitney Cup grand final and there is no doubt bragging rights will be on the line when the CYMS Cougars take on RSL Colts at No.3 Oval. Both sides will be without key players with Jason Ryan, Mitch Bower and Ben Semmler all to miss the game for RSL Colts while CYMS will be without wicket-keeper Tom Coady will miss the match with a shoulder injury. A win for RSL Colts will only give them a psychological edge heading into the finals as CYMS are seven points clear at the top of the ladder and are unable to be caught by the former. CYMS will be looking to put a dent in the RSL Colts sides' confidence as a win will give the Cougars a big boost of confidence before they enjoy a week off before the grand final. Across at No.2 Oval, Newtown will be under pressure to win their match against South Dubbo Hornets with a finals spot on the line for the former. READ ALSO: The Hornets will be fired to hopefully avoid going through the entire season without a win but the young Souths' side has shown positive signs for the future with Lachlan Rummans and Rudy Peet impressing in recent weeks. Newtown will be relying on Mat and Steve Skinner along with Dan French with the trio of experienced heads no strangers to playing in tough matches. Newtown must score the same or more points than Macquarie to advance to the semi-finals where they would meet RSL Colts for a spot in the grand final. Macquarie will take on Rugby in what could be Jason Green's last game in the RSL Whitney Cup after 30 years. Play for all three grades will begin at 1pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

