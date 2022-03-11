news, local-news,

Kimberly Morgans lives almost 2000 kilometres away in Bowen, QLD, and has never been to Orange. But that will change next weekend when the 39-year-old librarian and medieval history enthusiast visits the city for the inaugural Orange Medieval Faire. She and her friend Susie are busily packing their gowns, crowns and armour, ready to hop on a plane for a weekend of medieval immersion. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "We're super excited," she said. Ms Morgans is among thousands of visitors expected to attend the two-day Faire at the Showground on March 19-20. With a jousting tournament, Viking battles, birds of prey, a giant catapult that will hurl watermelons through the air, plus a living medieval village brought to life by over 300 re-enactors from around Australia, the event will give people the chance to step back in time and experience medieval western Europe. There'll even be a Ye Olde Medieval tavern, with Excalibur Ale, a Medieval-style beer brewed especially for the Faire by Orange brewery Badlands, on tap. Funded by the NSW Government and Orange City Council, the Faire has been described as a "world class" event that is expected to inject approximately $2 million into the local economy and "highlight all that Orange has to offer." Ms Morgans, a member of a living history club in QLD, has booked accommodation at Duntryleague for the weekend and says she can't wait. At the top of her list of things to see at the Faire is the jousting tournament featuring current world champion, Australian Phillip Leitch. Tournament competitors will wear real medieval armour weighing up to 40 kilograms and carry 3.6 metre lances, as they gallop towards each other on horseback and attempt to smash their lance on their opponent. "I've never seen the jousting, so I'm really keen for that," Ms Morgans said. The costumes and role playing are another big drawcard, she said. "Seeing people dressed up and getting to dress up is a lot of fun. I just finished sewing my costume yesterday." She'll wear a gold gown over a blue underdress and a crown on the first day, and on the second day, a suit of armour. "I only just got that (the armour), so I haven't had the chance to wear it out anywhere, so that'll be interesting," she said. "Hopefully it's not too hot."

