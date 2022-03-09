sport, local-sport,

Claire Bynon believes Dubbo Basketball has an incredibly bright future after more strong results over the weekend at round two of the Waratah Junior League. Playing at Lithgow Basketball Stadium, the Dubbo Rams junior teams enjoyed more success across the grades with several teams going undefeated across the weekend. Bynon coaches the under 14s girls side but the team were lucky enough to have a special coach with Molly Croft taking over the reins for some of the weekend's action. "She did, it was great and she did a great job," Bynon said. Dubbo went undefeated in the under 12s girls, boys as well as the under 14s girls and boys across the weekend. Bynon said it is quite pleasing to see the junior Rams sides finding their feet at the representative level, especially the younger players who are experiencing playing for Dubbo for the first time. "Definitely, I think our little 12s girls had a close game against Bathurst which was really good for them but they came out on top," she said. "I think they ended up winning it by five (points). READ ALSO: "So Kara Gordon runs that team and she's got them going so well. It's really exciting to watch." Dubbo sits at the top of the ladder in the under 12s boys, under 14s boys, under 16s girls while also being close to the top in the under 12s girls and 18s boys. Bynon believes Dubbo basketball is in a good space after a lot of work has been done behind the scenes in the last few years to be able to provide the pathways for the town's talented youngsters. "It is, it's really exciting, you know everyone is working really hard," she said. "We've got such good systems in place now, with our juniors and there is just so many pathways and opportunities for them. A lot of the kids in the last two years we've missed that and to still be going with everything that has been going has been a credit to the association." Several Dubbo players will now have the opportunity to rest before the next round of the competition which will take place on April 2. Bynon admitted more than 20 of the players will have other representative commitments outside of the Dubbo Rams system. "It is, so we've got a couple of weekends off but our WRAS (Western Region Academy of Sport) kids have some big weekends ahead before they go off to Wagga Wagga for the Academy games," she said. "The rep kids get a bit of break but they are also the WRAS kids so things don't really quiet down for them in terms of their rep, they've got a few weekends off." Round three will be the final round of the tournament and is set to be held at Orange's Sir Neville Howse Stadium on April 2 and 3.

