Dubbo White have booked themselves a place on the Greg Griffith Shield final after defeating Lachlan on Sunday. The game played at No.3 Oval was unfortunately abandoned during the Lachlan innings due to the wet weather but enough overs were bowled which constituted a match handing Dubbo White the win. Earlier in the day, the Dubbo White under 16s won the toss and chose to bat with opener Angus Boland dismissed early for three. Max Richardson and Fletcher Hyde were patient before both players were removed for 15 and 21 respectively. READ ALSO: Dubbo White's innings was in trouble but Tyson Deebank and Dugald Shepherd put together a solid partnership during the middle overs to give the hosts a strong platform. Shepherd left off from his last innings in Dubbo colours, in which he made a fine century but his innings on Sunday came to an end when he was run out for 48. Dubbo White was eventually bowled out for 195 with Deebank finishing 47 not out in an innings which included a single six and four. Lachlan's Archie McDonald was the star with the ball taking 5/35 for his side. Lachlan's run chase got off to a shaky start with Harrison Kennedy (3) and Jake Dunn (4) both being removed early. Hyde removed both Jack Milne and Blake Dillon to have Dubbo White on top with Lachlan struggling at 4/78. Harry Roscarel looked good for his 28 not out but ran ultimately halted play with score 5/98 from 34 overs. Dubbo White would go on to win the match by Duckworth-Lewis.

