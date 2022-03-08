sport, local-sport,

CAPTAINS Knock returns to Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night chasing a second win in as many starts, and in the process pencil himself in as one of the big names to watch in the upcoming Gold Crown Carnival. Brad Hewitt's Captaintreacherous colt will go out from the inside gate in the Honouree Dinner 24th Match 2YO Colts & Geldings Pace (1,730 metres). Captains Knock turned heads on his recent debut when he surged from the rear of the field in the blink of an eye, sat outside the leader on the turn for home, and then hit another gear to run more than 13 metres clear of the pack. Hewitt has held a high opinion of his colt for a long time. "His first run was an educational run for him to take it all in, and he's had another trial since then over here. He's got some good gate speed so hopefully he can get out in front and be too good for them," he said. "We've got the Gold Crown obviously coming up in less than a fortnight's time. That will be the main target." Captains Knock is the fifth foal out of Scarlett Finn. First foal Finn Mac Kee made the biggest impact on the track, coming close to $100,000 in prizemoney over his 87 starts. Hewitt is hopeful the youngest of them will be the one who reaches the next level. "I had the brother to his mother, Im Jay Tee, and he would have won around a dozen starts for me," he said. "I saw this guy at the sales last year and I liked him a lot. "He had an easy week after that first run. He's a nice horse and I think he'll be a good one down the track, so I've got a fair opinion of him." Both Captains Knock and fellow two-year-old stablemate Mick Danger sauntered home to comfortable trial victories late last month. Mick Danger was set to line up in Saturday night's Group 2 Sapling Stakes before the last three races of the Menangle meeting were washed out. "Him and Mick Danger are both the best two I've got that are up and coming. They're very handy," Hewitt said. "Mick Danger was supposed to be in on Miracle Mile night but that got rained out. He'll be heading into the crown heats as well."

