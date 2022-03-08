A MULTI-million dollar refurbishment of Dubbo Courthouse has scooped an award for North Construction and Building. The company won the best commercial project ($3 million to $4 million) award for the project at last month's postponed 2021 Master Builders Association of NSW, western regions excellence in building awards. Commissioned by NSW Department of Communities and Justice, the Dubbo Courthouse project included the extension of the existing heritage-listed courthouse to provide a new, multi-purpose courtroom and associated facilities. The modern extension, designed by Pedavoli Architects, includes a detailed interface between the old and new structures with separate police station access to the courthouse. "All of us at North are excited to pick up this great local project win," Dubbo-based Tom Longhurst, North regional construction manager, said. "The Dubbo Courthouse project was one of the first projects delivered out of our Dubbo office. "We couldn't be prouder of the outcome and looking forward to future accolades for the impressive projects we're currently delivering across regional NSW." North established its Dubbo presence early in 2020 and continues to grow throughout the regional NSW landscape, with established offices also in Mudgee and Orange. The company is delivering a number of regional projects including St Matthew's Catholic School - secondary campus Mudgee, Gilgandra library hub and plaza, refurbishment of the Canobolas building on Bloomfield Hospital campus in Orange, and the Line of Lode precinct refurbishment in Broken Hill. "I am proud of our business history and excited about its future," North managing director Matthew Cook said. "Our growth is being done in a strategic and measured way to ensure our culture and values remain the keystone of who we are and what we do, and our purpose -- in everything we do and say, we are building trust with our clients, subcontractors, employees and in our community -- will only be enhanced as we seek to meet and exceed expectations." North was founded in 1987 and is employee-owned, with all shareholders working within the business. The company has offices in Dubbo, Orange, Mudgee, Newcastle, Tuggerah, and most recently Brisbane, out of which they are delivering projects in Northern NSW and south east Queensland. North has a dedicated specialist projects team delivering works under $3.5 million and a major works department overseeing projects up to $50 million, so is well-placed to deliver both smaller- and larger-scale projects for public and private clients.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/15052a53-074d-45cc-893b-746d4297a827.jpg/r68_3_2048_1122_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

North Construction and Building wins best commercial project award

WINNERS: North Construction and Building executives accept the award at the Master Builders Association of NSW gala occasion. The company won the best commercial project ($3 million to $4 million) award. A MULTI-million dollar refurbishment of Dubbo Courthouse has scooped an award for North Construction and Building.

The company won the best commercial project ($3 million to $4 million) award for the project at last month's postponed 2021 Master Builders Association of NSW, western regions excellence in building awards. Commissioned by NSW Department of Communities and Justice, the Dubbo Courthouse project included the extension of the existing heritage-listed courthouse to provide a new, multi-purpose courtroom and associated facilities.

The modern extension, designed by Pedavoli Architects, includes a detailed interface between the old and new structures with separate police station access to the courthouse. "All of us at North are excited to pick up this great local project win," Dubbo-based Tom Longhurst, North regional construction manager, said. "The Dubbo Courthouse project was one of the first projects delivered out of our Dubbo office.

"We couldn't be prouder of the outcome and looking forward to future accolades for the impressive projects we're currently delivering across regional NSW." North established its Dubbo presence early in 2020 and continues to grow throughout the regional NSW landscape, with established offices also in Mudgee and Orange. The company is delivering a number of regional projects including St Matthew's Catholic School - secondary campus Mudgee, Gilgandra library hub and plaza, refurbishment of the Canobolas building on Bloomfield Hospital campus in Orange, and the Line of Lode precinct refurbishment in Broken Hill. "I am proud of our business history and excited about its future," North managing director Matthew Cook said. "Our growth is being done in a strategic and measured way to ensure our culture and values remain the keystone of who we are and what we do, and our purpose -- in everything we do and say, we are building trust with our clients, subcontractors, employees and in our community -- will only be enhanced as we seek to meet and exceed expectations." North was founded in 1987 and is employee-owned, with all shareholders working within the business.

The company has offices in Dubbo, Orange, Mudgee, Newcastle, Tuggerah, and most recently Brisbane, out of which they are delivering projects in Northern NSW and south east Queensland. North has a dedicated specialist projects team delivering works under $3.5 million and a major works department overseeing projects up to $50 million, so is well-placed to deliver both smaller- and larger-scale projects for public and private clients. SHARE