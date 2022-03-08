sport, local-sport,

Dubbo 1's third-placed finish in the Regional League West-Central West was "a little bit disappointing" but coach Tash Robinson insists there's a huge amount of positives to take out of the campaign. Dubbo 1 went into the weekend's final rounds in second spot on the ladder and appeared the biggest threat to the Orange 1 juggernaut after winning four of first five matches to open the competition. But losses to Orange 1 and Bathurst 1 on Sunday resulted in Dubbo slipping to third. Orange 1 then went on to maintain their regional dominance with a convincing 66-23 grand final victory over Bathurst 1. "It was a little bit disappointing to finish in that third place," Robinson said. "We definitely didn't put out the performances knew we could but third is still a good achievement and I'm still really proud of the girls." READ ALSO: - Fardell hoping for more competition after impressive marathon victory - Injury-hit Goannas stung by late bite from Vipers - Why the Premier League's biggest rivalry is a positive for Western Zone Dealing with the physicality of the other two powers of the league was the biggest challenge for Dubbo 1 on Sunday. The side started Sunday with a 31-16 loss to Orange 1, a respectable result given some of the champions' other scores, before going down 25-20 to Bathurst 1. "We spoke a lot about the physicality of the teams at a higher level," Robinson said. "That's just something we have to get used to. We have to get used to that that physicality and those stronger contests for the ball. "The girls were aware of that and they pointed out to me it was something they struggled with so that's a really good sign, that the girls are self-aware enough to know that affected their game. "Moving forward, we'll definitely be putting the bodies under a bit more pressure to get them used to that." While the Dubbo 1 side fell just short on the weekend, the Dubbo 2 side had plenty of reason to cheer. Dubbo 2 finished the second division winner despite a loss and forfeit from Mudgee on Sunday. The development shown by that side, made-up predominantly of under 17s players, and the quality of performance from a number of teenagers in the Dubbo 1 side bodes well for the future, according to Robinson. "They've definitely improved and to get the trophy was pretty special and the girls were excited," Robinson said of the Karen Weekes-coached side, before talking about the weekend as a whole. "It was definitely a big learning curve some for some of the girls. Even for some of the senior players who haven't played netball at that level against teams of that calibre. "It was a huge learning experience and it was still hugely beneficial, even though we came away with two losses (in Division 1), it was still really good. "The more that we get to play and the more the teams are exposed to those kind of teams, the better. There's a lot of talent and skill coming through the younger age groups so it will be really exciting in the next couple of years for Dubbo netball and I think we'll be right back up there." In terms of standouts from her side on the weekend, Robinson was keen to praise youngster Jade McKeown for her defensive efforts in the midcourt. Unfortunately, the weekend wasn't as memorable for Jade's youngster sister, 15-year-old Dubbo 1 teammate Makayla, who suffered a nasty knee injury and could potentially be set for a stint on the sidelines. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

