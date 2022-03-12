MBA Awards Winners, North Construction

North Construction & Building was proud to take home the Best Commercial Project ($3-$4m) Award for the Dubbo Courthouse project at last month's postponed 2021 Master Builders Association of New South Wales, Western Regions Excellence in Building Awards. Commissioned by NSW Department of Communities and Justice, the Dubbo Courthouse project included the extension of the existing heritage-listed courthouse to provide a new multi-purpose courtroom and associated facilities. The modern extension, designed by Pedavoli Architects, includes a detailed interface between the old and new structures with separate police station access to the courthouse. "All of us at North are excited to pick up this great local project win," stated Dubbo-based Tom Longhurst, North Regional Construction Manager, said. "The Dubbo Courthouse project was one of the first projects delivered out of our Dubbo office. We couldn't be prouder of the outcome and looking forward to future accolades for the impressive projects we're currently delivering across regional NSW." It's exciting times all-round for North, a company which has always considered itself to be a regional builder. North established it's Dubbo presence early in 2020 and continues to grow throughout the regional NSW landscape with established offices also in Mudgee, Orange, Newcastle, Tuggerah, and most recently Brisbane, out of which they are delivering projects in Northern NSW and Southeast Qld. They are currently delivering a number of great regional projects including St Matthew's Catholic School - Secondary Campus Mudgee, Gilgandra Library Hub and Plaza, refurbishment of the Canobolas Building on Bloomfield Hospital campus in Orange, and the Line of Lode precinct refurbishment in Broken Hill, to name a few. "I am proud of our business history and excited about its future," said Matthew Cook, North Managing Director. "Our growth is being done in a strategic and measured way to ensure our culture and values remain the keystone of who we are and what we do. Our Purpose - In everything we do and say, we are building trust with our clients, subcontractors, employees and in our community - will only be enhanced as we seek to meet and exceed expectations." North was founded in 1987, is 100% employee-owned with all shareholders working within the business, and has grown to become a trusted regional construction company with an award-winning reputation for excellence. "We're looking for clients, subcontractors and employees all alike to choose North. And for us, that comes down to building with trust," Matthew said.

North Construction & Building impress with Dubbo Courthouse extension

