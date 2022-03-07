sport, local-sport,

THE first five-wicket haul of Jacob Ryan's senior cricketing career, some quick scoring late in the day, and a little luck. All that combined help Bathurst score a Western Zone Plate win over Dubbo on Sunday. When players went to a drinks break 34 overs into Bathurst's run chase at No.2 Oval, the visitors still needed 61 runs for victory with five wickets in hand. But then came a heavy downpour and by the time it stopped some 30 minutes later, the pitch was too wet for play to resume. It meant the Duckworth-Lewis method was used to determine a winner - Bathurst declared the victors by just four runs. READ ALSO: - Why the Premier League's biggest rivalry is a positive for Western Zone - Heavy downpour can't stop Bathurst from defeating Dubbo in third straight final - Decider redemption next target for CYMS after convincing win over Panthers It meant the Andrew Brown captained Bathurst second XI were declared the plate winners for the second time in three seasons and finished their campaign - which also included a Rod Hartas Trophy triumph - undefeated. Brown was delighted, but acknowledged his side was fortunate to win. "When we lost the fifth wicket, I think we were 10-15 runs behind so Hamish [Siegert] and Tooley [Kurt Toole] did well to not lose another wicket and get us enough runs in front," he said. "We didn't think it [rain] was going to come that heavy, it came really fast. We actually went off for a drinks break and then it just bucketed down ... we didn't get back on." Toole (23 off 26) and Siegert (13 off 24) both finished unbeaten as Bathurst's innings came to a halt at 5-122 - their 30-run stand getting their side over the line. Before that duo held their nerve, Bathurst's bowling attack restricted Brewery Shield champions Dubbo to 9-182. Dubbo started their innings well, as Hugh Sienkiewicz (23) and Ted Murray put on 44 for the first wicket. Murray then combined with captain Chris Morton and the pair threatened to take the game away from Bathurst. But when Ryan - who had opened the bowling - returned for his second spell, he produced the goods. He broke the 84-run third-wicket partnership, removing Morton for 43 and soon after he knocked over Murray for 58. Ben Semmler (17 not out) helped Dubbo finish at 9-182. "Jacob, he definitely bowled really well in that second spell and got the rewards, so full credit to him for taking the five-for, it definitely put on the brakes," Brown said. In reply Joey Coughlan (45 off 72) and Dave Sellers (16 off 37) helped Bathurst make a steady start to the chase, but a mini-collapse which saw the visitors at one stage lose three wickets in the space of nine runs put the pressure on. At 5-92 and rain threatening things were tense, but Toole and Siegert helped Bathurst get ahead of the par score of 118 at the end of over 34. Semmler took 3-41 from 10 overs for Dubbo.

