Ian Gilders' fantastic run of results with Billy Creek continued on Friday night when the talented stayer took out the heat of the Country Classic at Dawson Park. Heats of the country classic are being run all over the state currently and the series is attracting some of the very best dogs in the country. That was the case at the Dubbo track on Friday night but it was fitting a western area trainer claimed the win. READ ALSO: - Rams produce some late razzle dazzle to win a Laurie Daley Cup thriller - 'We just let ourselves down': Waratahs overrun Brumbies in Super W opener - WHITNEY WRAP: Rain ruins Bower and Jeffrey's party while CYMS finish the big winners Based at Beryl, outside of Gulgong, Gilders has been enjoying a dream run with Billy Creek. After running fourth in the final of the prestigious TAB Phoenix late last year, Billy Creek warmed up for his crack at the Country Classic (605m) with back-to-back wins at Bathurst and Wentworth Park recently. He jumped from box one a $3.10 hope on Friday, while most eyes were on box seven and Victorian Group 1 winner Jarick Bale ($1.90 favourite). Billy Creek was able to build a handy lead early on after getting away well but it wasn't long before Jarick Bale was on his tail. The two leaders shot clear of the pack and in a gripping duel Billy Creek kept tot the rails and won by a length-and-a-half while $41 outsiders Impatient Devil and Georgia Keeping were third and fourth respectively. The first four advance to the semi-finals at Dawson Park on March 12 while the $125,000-to-the-winner final will also be at the Dubbo track a week later. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/31158acd-c00e-42a9-a717-b8c13572430f.jpg/r0_354_4032_2632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg