SISTER, daughter, friend. Loved ones of teenager Matilda "Tilly" Rosewarne gathered this week for the saddest of farewells. It had been less than two weeks since the 15-year-old tragically took her own life. Tilly's nearest and dearest spoke of their heartache and loss so that lessons can be learned from her passing. No other family should have to face the pain they now endure. The Western Advocate was invited to attend Tilly's funeral, and to tell her story, in the hope her passing was not in vain. Her family believe there are many lessons to be learned, so no other child suffers at the hands of others, as Tilly did in the last years of her life. Tilly's parents said her death was "one by a thousand cuts" and they hope her legacy will be for issues around of bullying be addressed in schools and, above all, to remind people to be kind. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Demanding change, Tilly's mother Emma Mason and father Murray Rosewarne, want to do everything they can to prevent other children suffering as Tilly did in her final years. They shared this message from the family following her funeral in Bathurst on Tuesday: "Tilly's death is certainly a tragedy, and although she died on February 16, 2022, in reality her death was the result of myriad events, each of which cut into Tilly's soul and destroyed who she believed herself to be. "Sadly, Tilly died from a thousand cuts that occurred over the course of her short life. "From not being invited to various birthday parties that 'everyone' is at, and then having people ring, text and taunt her all night long from that same party; to having fake 'nudes' being spread on social media; to meeting up with 'friends' at the local shopping centre, only to have them harass her and verbally abuse her in public; to return to school from hospital to be shunned and marginalised as 'too hot' to handle. "These things and many others occurred both at school and outside of school. "The failures of multiple schools to appropriately manage bullying that had occurred on their school grounds, and by their students, reveals a systemic problem in our education system - where this behaviour is minimised as 'uncontrollable' as it occurs at recess or lunch, or more fundamentally excused because 'they come from a good family'. "We share these examples (of which there are unfortunately many more) not to cast blame at any one person, or one school, but to plead with all our educators and parents that something has to change. "If anything can come from the loss of Tilly, we wish that our education system moves past the security of 'having a policy' or observing RU OK days, to ensuring that real, hard conversations are had, and that bullying behaviour is challenged and stopped, and that genuine repercussions are followed through. "And finally to stress to our young people ... Every post you write, every image you share, every word you say, has an impact. "We beg you, before you post, share or speak, ask yourself three questions, Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary? "If the answer is 'no' to any of these questions, do not post, do not share or do not speak. "We beg you." If you need support please contact:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/d6017b58-9de3-453c-9160-edf4191732c2.JPG/r0_216_4176_2575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg