Amee Dennis of Tomingley is an artist and agri-tourism pioneer who runs the successful Quentin Park alpaca farm and gallery recognised at the latest NSW Tourism Awards. Georgia Campbell, of Dubbo, is a rising star in the male-dominated world of agricultural banking as credit analyst for Rabobank. Jemma Erskine, also of Dubbo, is a midwife exploring hers and fellow women's roles in the healthcare and innovation industry. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "They come from different career backgrounds but all have been selected with 24 others to receive this year's Rural Scholarship Program and represent the region at Sydney's future Women Leadership Summit on March 7 and 8 as part of the NSW Women's Week celebration," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders announced. "Women like Amee, Georgia and Jemma are the lifeblood of so many bush communities," Mr Saunders said. "They all have been selected to take part in the program which aims to connect and inspire regional NSW's future female leaders. "All three of these women have already gone above and beyond in their respective fields, and this program will boost their leadership potential as they work to inspire the next generation of local leaders." Ms Dennis said she was "absolutely excited" to represent her fellow women from rural and regional areas for it would open up opportunities to receive high quality career advancement program that women must aspire for. "It would mean I could bring back to our region awareness on support available for us to and the next generation," Ms Dennis said. Building her leadership capabilities is 28-year-old Georgia Campbell's goal and through the scholarship program, she would be able to expand her network and reach out to women who want to go further afield in the competitive banking industry. "I feel very honoured to represent Dubbo's agriculture and business sector," she said. Ms Erskine is passionate about innovation in the healthcare industry and ensuring that women in remote areas receive adequate healthcare services. "I would like to see more investment in helping our women through provision of services for those living in rural areas," she said. Each of 24 NSW recipients receives $5500 package plus year long access to career development series.

