Presenting the Max Gardner Award to 78-year-old Elizabeth Allen, who pioneered the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia Support Group in the region, the Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton described her "a special type of person". And he was right to salute the lady, the one who unwaveringly stood behind her husband John, all the way to his eventual recovery from prostate cancer. Sitting beside his wife Elizabeth at the celebration in Dubbo attended by the many women who had lost their husbands to prostate cancer, Mr Allen, now 84, said: "You learn to live with it." ALSO MAKING NEWS: In the Dubbo-Orana region, the PCFA estimated there are 1,500 men currently living with this life-threatening illness and 130 more are being diagnosed each year. This frightening statistic translates to 1 in 6 men who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and when Mrs Allen was facing it, as John was diagnosed at 64, there was no one to turn to except fellow wives of cancer patients at the hospital where her husband was receiving treatment. She credited urologist, Dr Sanjeev Bandi, now head of the urology department at Mackay Hospital for encouraging her to make the move and create a support group for local families, particularly the wives lost in grief and terrified of the circumstances surrounding a cancer-stricken husband. "The men can come up with ways to get around the diagnosis and gets treated by the doctor but their wives has to cope with everything, anger and frustration, loss of job and everything around their lives," Mrs Allen told the Daily Liberal. It was this scenario she faced herself that encouraged Mrs Allen to form the support group, starting with two wives she met at the hospital, and the two men sharing the cancer treatment room with Mr Allen. The PCFA Support Group she leads is one among the 130 around Australia, and this journey has taken her to some of the "greatest achievements" in her life. "In many towns I have visited to speak about prostate cancer, I've met many men afraid to talk about it because it wasn't something they talk about in those days," Mrs Allen recollects. "In one council presentation I did, they were keen to hear that somebody had come to talk about it. One fellow came that night and I asked him 'what are you doing tomorrow?'" She knew the man is keeping a secret. "I want you to spend five minutes with me tomorrow morning because I want to tell you a story." He did and Mrs Allen soon found out that none of his workmates knew he was trying to understand his prostate cancer diagnosis. But there were more worrying instances when men won't reveal about their health matters, Mrs Allen said. "Head in the sand, that's how I call it then." Mrs Allen has supported so many local men and their families impacted by the disease, and has become a remarkable figure in the community for over two decades of service. "It takes a special type of person to dedicate more than two decades of their life to volunteering, so I take my hat off to Mrs Allen for her incredible service," Mr Coulton said. PCFA CEO Anne Savage said Mrs Allen was an inspiration to many in the community. "Mrs Allen is a truly remarkable figure in the prostate cancer community, dedicating hundreds of hours of service to ensure men and their families are supported locally," Ms Savage said. "The presentation of a Max Gardner Award is in recognition of her outstanding service and contribution. Her tireless efforts and support have changed many lives for the better and we're so honoured to have her leading our efforts in Dubbo." For information and support, call PCFA on 1800 22 00 99 or visit www.pcfa.org.au.

