Stepz counts squats: Dubbo gym raises funds for breast cancer

news, local-news,

You could do free squats with your body weight, little squats or squats under a squat rack, but whatever way you do them, you could be raising money for breast cancer at the same time. Whether you like to do squats at the gym, or in your loungeroom, taking on the 55 Squat Challenge will raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, to be used for vital research. Fifty-five Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer today and a further nine will lose their life, according to the Foundation. The 55 Squat Challenge will make a difference to the lives of Australians impacted by the disease. Local gym Stepz Fitness Dubbo is participating in the challenge and hopes to raise $750 for the charity by doing 11,935 squats during the month of March. They have completed 440 so far and raised $124. Stepz Fitness Dubbo manager Bodie Hannifey said the team "wanted to give something back to the community and this was a good opportunity". The business and its members often undertake fitness challenges to raise money for charity. In May they will walk 50 kilometres for multiple sclerosis. "I think it's important for gyms to give back," Mr Hannifey said. "Hopefully we can get more people involved in doing it, even if they don't come to the gym." Everyone in Dubbo and surrounds are invited to participate in the challenge, sign-up via the fundraiser page and raise money for breast cancer. "They don't have to be part of a gym. The more the merrier," Mr Hannifey said. Twelve members of Stepz Fitness Dubbo are participating. Some are doing their squats at the gym and others are doing them at home. "It's a great cause," Mr Hannifey said. "Most people know someone who has breast cancer. "It's free to participate in the challenge - what a great opportunity." Get involved at https://bit.ly/3KcD23d

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/a162e040-79aa-4463-8ecb-2450801950b6.jpg/r10_762_4022_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg