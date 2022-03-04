news, local-news,

The City of Dubbo Eisteddfod committee is on the search for businesses to help support local talent ahead of this year's event. Run for three weeks in June, the eisteddfod has enjoyed a long and successful history which has spanned over five decades while supporting aspiring local singers, dancers, actors and musicians through sponsorships. Annually, the eisteddfod attracts more than 6000 talented individuals and groups from across the state. Due to the recent pandemic, the arts community has struggled in the past two years and Dubbo Eisteddfod committee member Kim Chandler is hoping local businesses can get behind the event for 2022. "Fostering young talent has never been more important", she said. "We believe our eisteddfod is the perfect platform to get behind the next Misty Copeland or Barbara Streisand. "Like any business, these performers will not be able to learn and grow without financial support." READ ALSO: The call for local businesses to support the eisteddfod after McDonalds in Dubbo and Wellington renewed their sponsorship of the event. Branch licensee for McDonalds in Dubbo and Wellington Nicole Carmichael said it was great for the organisation to be part of the eisteddfod for 2022. "The arts and sport is an integral part of life in Dubbo and Wellington, and we are aware that without business support, the opportunities may not be available to our children", she said. "Being involved in the community is very important to us, as out family and friends are also a part of that same community." The 2022 Dubbo Eisteddfod will run from May 27 through to June 14, with entries now open until March 27. As well as supporting the eisteddfod itself, Ms Carmichael revealed McDonalds are sponsoring another key part of the event. "This year we are the major partner in the Dubbo Convention Centre as we have done in previous years", she said. This year's eisteddfod will feature an additional four scholarships to go along with the existing for competitors who show excellence in their chosen field. Scholarships will be awarded to Senior Revue Dance, Senior Classical Ballet Dance, Speech, and Drama to Strings and Piano, Woodwind and Bass as well as Vocal. "If you are an individual, a business owner, a lover of the arts or just have a desire to 'pay it forward' for a young person, we'd love to hear from you," Ms Chandler said. The Dubbo Eisteddfod is searching for businesses to sponsor the scholarships with packages available.

