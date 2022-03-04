news, local-news,

It's all systems go for the Wellington Vintage Fair and Swap Meet where you can get everything from a cut glass vase to a bumper bar at the swap meet. Buy second hand goods at an array of market stalls, check out vintage cars and machinery and take the kids on vintage rides. On Saturday, March 5 there will be an observation car rally for vehicles over 25 years old and a tractor trek, with the main event at on Sunday at the showgrounds. Entry for the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5yrs to 15yrs and under 5 free. Cash payments only at the gates. More details at ww.wellingtonvintagefair.com.au Blockbuster movies and the roar of engines are part of the plans for the final weeks of the Dubbo Westview Drive-In. The gates of the iconic outdoor cinema will close for the final time on the weekend of April 1-2, after the privately-owned land it operates on was sold in January, paving the way for a new chapter for the property. Each weekend leading up to the April closure will feature a range of new and classic movies and there will also be two major car and motorcycle events. On Saturday, the drive-in will host its last car event, a screening of The World's Fastest Indian, starring Anthony Hopkins. Similar to its 2019 American Graffiti and 2020 Running on Empty events, which drew car enthusiasts from right across the eastern states, the event is expected to attract classic, custom, hot rod and street machines. On the calendar for the weekend of March 18-20 is the very last "Westview ride-in" motorcycle event. film Stone and documentary Stone Forever will show on the big screen, with a "Stone run" led by cast member John Ifkovitch, a Z1 900 50th anniversary show and shine, a bar and live music by Greenriver also feature on the weekend's line-up. Bliss N Eso has rescheduled their planning Dubbo show at the Garden Hotel. The tour has been pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. They were scheduled to be in Dubbo on Saturday, February 12 but will now perform on Friday, May 6. Ticket holders for all NSW shows don't need to take any action - all tickets remain valid for new dates. Head back to a time when the Rivoli Dance Palace was a music mecca for the masses when Dance Makers Collective's THE RIVOLI comes to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on April 1 and 2. The event aims to capture the spirit of the Rivoli Dance Palace, an iconic social scene for waltz, rumba, rhythm and rock. Throughout the performance, you'll hear the voices of local people who dance here in this region, including Ruth Carney, Paul Martin, Helen Emblem and Farhana Chandran. THE RIVOLI will also feature 10 local contemporary dance students, and 10 rock'n roll dancers from the region. Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be booked through the DRTCC box office by visiting www.drtcc.com.au or by calling (02) 6801 4378. Bestselling Australian author Nicole Alexander will be travelling to Dubbo Library this month to talk about her latest book; The Last Station. Set in 19th century NSW, on a wool station that sits on the Darling River, the book discusses themes such as the price of progress, man versus nature, loyalty, pride and acceptance. Nicole will be at Dubbo Library from 2pm to 3pm on Monday March 21. Bookings essential. Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, April 30. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Prepare for a joyful night out as Cuban Latin-jazz ensemble Caribé will be dancing and drumming into Wellington with their high-energy music and dance spectacular. The 11-piece ensemble will be playing the Wellington Civic Centre on the evening of Saturday, March 12, at an all ages gig that's sure to get your toes tapping. Doors and the bar open at 6.30pm for an 8pm start. The show will play over two sets. Book online at drtcc.com.au Dubbo is set to rock out to the tunes of Country meets soul when Troy Cassar-Daley and Ian Moss get on stage later this month. The two are touring their Together Alone show from March to October - playing over 30 gigs across mainland and regional Australia - and Dubbo is one of the first cabs off the rank. During the concert you'll hear music from Troy Cassar-Daley's ARIA winning album and some of Ian Moss' all-time greatest hits. They are set to take to the stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, March 30. Tickets at drtcc.com.au. The CDP Kids are doing a production of Sam McBratney's beloved children's book of the same name. The play will will feature beautiful puppetry, music and laughter to tell the story of an enchanting adventure of Little and Big Nutbrown Hare. The play will also have an Auslan interpreter. It will be at the DRTCC on Tuesday, March 8 at 12pm and 6pm, and on Wednesday, March 9 at 10.30am. Central Coast band Little Quirks to play in Dubbo on their regional The Rain Is Coming tour, to tie in with Tamworth Country Music Festival. Last in Dubbo in 2019, Little Quirks is a high-energy folk pop band featuring siblings and cousins Jaymi Toole (vocals, mandolin), Abbey Toole (vocals, guitar) and Mia Toole (drums). Friday, April 22 . The Garden Hotel. Tickets and information at www.littlequirksband.com. Learn the basics of candle and soap-making at this melt and pour crafting introductory class with total beginners in mind. Using high quality ingredients, melt, mix and scent your own personalised soaps and candles. Thursday, March 10. 5.30pm. Studio on Anson, 225 Anson Street. Tickets through Eventbrite. The Orange Civic Theatre will open a can of worms when The Wharf Revue brings its latest political satire to the regional stage. Can of Worms, produced by Soft Tread, teams singing, dancing and sketches in this comedy with a political flavour, starring The Wharf Revue team of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, along with Amanda Bishop. The revue has been running for 20 years and has built up a loyal fan base. The Wharf Review: Can of Worms will play at 8pm on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5. Book through Ticketek or call 02 6393 8111. An exhibition in collaboration with Orange & District Historical Society, Child's Play: Growing up in Orange in the 1950s and 1960s, features large-scale historical images with toys and familiar objects from the era, multimedia presentations and hands-on activities. Until March 20. Orange Regional Museum. Free. Orange gets two A Day on the Green concerts this year - one headlined by Midnight Oil and the other by ARIA award-winning pop rock outfit Lime Cordiale. They will bring their The Squeeze Freshtival 2022 tour to Heifer Station Wines on April 24. Now its third year, The Squeeze Freshtival is programmed by Lime Cordiale and this year features Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and The VANNS in support. Clear your plans for this June long weekend as a Winter Jazz Festival is set to liven up the town. The festival will see a mix of internationally renowned and local artists perform in a series of close to 50 concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. There'll also be a free venue that will feature local amateur musicians, including school bands. The festival will kick off on Friday June 3. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] is set to enlighten visitors over the next seven weeks with two brand new exhibitions looking at stop-motion animation and doily designs. The two exhibitions, The Artist as Animator and Based on a True Story, will feature works from the CEL arts collective and Kandos artist Fleur MacDonald respectively when they opened Saturday, February 12. CEL is a synthesis of local, national, and international artists working with what South African artist William Kentridge calls "stone-age animation" [stop-motion animation] wherein the hand of the artist is ever present. MacDonald's exhibition features hand-crafted doilies inspired by the story of late Kandos resident Lucy Williams, who made doilies from the age of seven to the age of 100. The exhibitions will be on display until April 3. For more information on exhibition programs, visit www.bathurstart.com.au. Described as "a hell of a play in a holy place", The Silver Tunnel confronts the difficult topic of suicide by celebrating life, with lots of laughs along the way. The play will act as a promotion for The Rev Bill Crews Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that supports poor, homeless and disadvantaged people across the country. April 8, 8pm. April 9, 4pm and 8pm. Bathurst Uniting Church. Free. Visit www.thesilvertunnel.org. The Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Fesrtival is set to return to town from May 20 to 22. The program has yet to be released, but typically the event consists of three days of live streamed events direct from the Sydney Writers' Festival (SWF), along with a program of local author talks. Start your engines for top action on the track with the Bathurst 12 Hour which will be held over three days from May 13. Race fans are now able to buy their tickets for the Bathurst 12 Hour. People can purchase tickets for trackside access, grandstand seating and VIP event parking, which permits parking at the front gate of the event for a single day, the weekend, or all three days. Kids aged 12 years and under receive free trackside entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Visit www.bathurst12hour.com.au to find tickets. While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end. From 1pm on Monday March 7 Janet Bingham The Pillars of Bathurst (Strategic Planning,Bathurst Council) Cultural garden will host a conversation remembering some past Bathurstians. The talk will be hosted at the Panthers, Bathurst. Macquarie Room On March 14 Chris Bayliss will speak about gardening with lots of rain (Bathurst Garden club) Garden pests and problems appear with rain. For those with an interest in military collectibles and antique arms, head on down to Bathurst Showgrounds on March 12 and 13, for the Bathurst Arms and Collectables Fair. This large Bathurst militaria collectables and antique arms fair will take up the three main historic pavilions, opening each day at 9am and closing at 4.30pm Saturday and 3.30pm on Sunday. There will be lots of significant items on display as well as numerous military historical displays. Licensed dealers buying and selling new and used firearms and military and other collectables. A charge will be made at the door. Food and refreshments are available and there is plenty of parking. The 2022 Autumn Colours Heritage Program is set to return on March 17 and will commence with the ninth Theo Barker Memorial Lecture. This lecture will be held in "City Hall" in the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in William Street. The speaker will be Dr. Stephen Gapps who will speak on "'Tumble Down White Fella' - Declaring War in Bathurst in 1824.' The cost is free, but bookings essential to get your ticket. You can book your ticket(s) at BMEC's Box Office in person or by telephoning 02-6333 6161, or through "What's On" on BMEC's website www.bmec.com.au. The Holy Trinity Kelso Market Day will return to the Parish and Community Hall at Gilmour Street, Kelso on Saturday, March 19. Coffee, beautiful cakes and slices , white elephant, bargains for blokes, craft items, pick a leaf, BBQ, refreshments, jewellery, chocolate wheel, plants of all sorts, loads of books, clothing and lots, lots more. The day gets underway from 9am - 12noon. For the first time in the event's 11-year history, Bathurst Autofest will be held across four days when it returns to Mount Panorama next week. From March 10 to 13, hundreds of 'revheads' will converge at the Mount to compete in a host of supercharged events, including burnouts, super sprints, autokana and show 'n shine. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.autofest.com.au. The Blayney Parish Anglican Book Fair and Trading Table is returning with an extra special surprise for book lovers. Local well-known author Kim Kelly will be giving a talk on April 30. Books in good order welcome but encyclopedias, magazines and recipe books don't sell and will be tossed out. Bring your boxes of books down to the parish hall on Adelaide Street on a Tuesday morning for the volunteers to sort through. The book fair will be held on over two weekends, April 22, 23, 29 and 30. Doors will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on each day. Platform Arts Hub Blayney's annual small art prize for young artists is seeking entries. The competition is open to in schools within a 100km radius of Blayney. The theme, "Light and Shade", is open to interpretation through all art mediums. $10 entry fee per artwork, limit of two artworks per applicants. There are three age categories and an encouragement award, with prizes ranging from $50 to $500 (for first prize in the high school section). For those hanging out for fresh produce, the Blayney Rotary Market will be held on March 20. Stalls will feature seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. 8.30am to noon. From 8.30am. CentrePoint. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. The Oberon Swap Meet is a great place to pick up a just what you've been looking for, or to sell off those bits and pieces you no longer need. For sellers it costs $10 per site and for lookers it's $2 per person to enter. there will be a canteen on the day. Proceeds to Oberon Pony Club. Sunday, March 13. Oberon Showground. Enquiries to Emma on 0408 698 987 or David on 0437 362 290. Enjoy a 4WD adventure, fishing and foraging in the forests surrounding Oberon. Over two days and one night, fish for rainbow trout in the Duckmaloi River and forage for saffron milk cap mushrooms in the Vulcan Forest. Fully accommodated and catered adventure suited to standard 4WD vehicles with low range. Departs March 19. Visit simmosoffroadtours.com/tagalong to book. Take a step back in time with a tour of the Mount David Village on March 20 with guide Chris Stewart. Commencing at 10am with a stroll through the old village. The leisurely walk will be followed by a morning tea at "Sunnyridge", 36 Robson Road, Mount David. So come along to hear some stories of the early settlers of the area and see the remaining traces of the mining activities. Hear about the earlier businesses and the hotel. Bookings essential and cost $5 per head for members and $10 for non-members. You can book and pay at the Museum during open hours. Phone: (02) 63322522 or email: info@bathursthistory.org.au for more information. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. Eight time Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden is set to bring her Country Halls Tour to Trundle Memorial Hall on Friday, March 18. Fanny and her band have embarked on their 8th Annual Country Halls Tour travelling throughout regional and remote NSW, VIC, SA and QLD in their vintage Caravans. Tickets for the Fanny Lumsden performance are being sold online, via www.fannylumsden.net/country-halls-tour. The 177th Mudgee Show will go ahead on March 4 to 6, 2022 at the Mudgee Showground. Friday 4th March: Rodeo, livestock, Side Show Alley and stalls. Friday 4th, Saturday 5th, and Sunday 6th: Show Jumping events. Saturday 5th: Horse Show Ring events. Sunday 6th: Locals Show Ring events and Australian Stock Horse Ring. Tickets to the event can be purchased at 123tix.com.au. Head to the Mudgee Show website for the complete list of events. Are craft beer and cider your type of thing? This event is for you. Held at Club Mudgee on March 5 from 4pm to 9pm, tastings, entertainment from Dan and Dan and food from Marc's BBQ, 99 on Mortimer and Solders Cafe are on offer. A courtesy bus will be operating for pickups and drop offs. Tickets are $15 and include a commemorative glass and five tasting tokens. To purchase a ticket, go to 123tix.com.au. Kandos, Ilford/Running Stream and Rylstone CWA branches will be hosting an International Women's Day event. Feminist social commentator, writer and lecturer Jane Caro AM will be the special guest, as are Health One Professionals and Wiradjuri Elders. People of all genders are welcome to the event that will feature a catered lunch. Details: when: Kandos Memorial Hall at 11am on Tuesday, March 8, cost: Admission $10, bookings (essential): 0499 164 042. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au. You will find a combination of the very best of Mudgee's food and wine producers, growers and artisan culinary wizards at the Mudgee Makers' Market. The market will take place on March 6 from 8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park. Head on down to Gulgong RSL on Tuesday March 8 for some great tunes. Matt Scullion will perform "Aussie As". His live music show will start from 7:30pm The cost is $20 at the door. The Rural Women's Gathering is coming to Forbes from April 1 to 3! Women's Gatherings are for all rural women including farming women; Aboriginal women; women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; mining women; women in the fishing industry; women who live in regional cities, towns and villages; and coastal women. The event was postponed from last year so go to the 2021 Forbes Rural Women's Gathering website to book your place. Get ready for a week of aerial spectacle as the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge returns this year from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday April 10. The festival will feature daily hot air ballooning events, passenger balloon flights, a main street parade. the Cabonne Community Balloon Glow and the ENLIVEN music festival with Eskimo Jo and Jon Stevens. For tickets and more information visit https://canowindrachallenge.org.au/.

