Severe weather warning issued for parts of Dubbo and surrounding areas
A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the Central West Slopes and Plains, which includes Dubbo,
The warning is also in place for parts of Central Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, Lower Western and Upper Western Forecast Districts
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding over the next several hours in the Central West Slopes and Plains and parts of the Central Tablelands and North West Slopes and Plains districts," the Bureau of Meteorology states.
"Locations which may be affected include Orange, Mudgee, Dubbo, Parkes, Coonamble and Nyngan."
During a storm, State Emergency Services (SES) recommends unplugging computers and appliances, avoid using the phone, staying indoors with children and pets, and away from windows, and monitoring the conditions.
Visit http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/ for up to date information on the storm warnings.
