The Nightwatchmen: Which players will decide the WZPL final?

There is just one match of representative cricket remaining this season and we thought we'd have a look at some key players who could play a big part in the Western Zone Premier League final between Dubbo and Bathurst. Both sides are stacked with talent, the majority of the Western Zone Opens Men's sides over the past few years have been made up of players from both of these teams and rightly so. So let's have a look at who could make or break Sunday's Western Zone Premier League final. Mitch Taylor (Bathurst) One of the quickest bowlers in the Western Zone and someone who could easily roll through any top-order on his day. Taylor will act once again as the spearhead for Bathurst's bowling attack on Sunday and could be in for a big game. A Western Zone Opens representative already, Taylor is set to be vital for the visiting side's chances of breaking into the Dubbo middle-order early which teams have already done this season. Throw-in the left-armers ability to swing the new ball early and he could cause some problems for the Dubbo batters with the majority of those being right-handed. Taylor can use his natural angle to swing the ball back into the right-handers or may get the ball to continue straight on which could challenge both sides of the bat. A dominant first spell by Taylor could go a long way to Bathurst's overall chances on Sunday. Ben Wheeler (Dubbo) Arguably one of two players in the Dubbo side who can win a game off his own bat. Wheeler along with Brock Larance, are the two most aggressive players in the Dubbo side by a fair way. Possessing some serious power to go along with a good eye, Wheeler is a dangerous player to bowl too even when he isn't in form. Not many players in Sunday's game have the ability to turn a match on it's head in their first 20 balls but Wheeler is one of those. It won't be easy for the Dubbo opener (read above), with Bathurst having a strong bowling attack but if Wheeler is to put the latter on the back foot earlier than Dubbo may set a big total. READ ALSO: Ben Knaggs (Dubbo) I'm lucky enough to watch this bloke bowl every Saturday and it never gets boring. A tall, strong and athletic figure, Knaggs bowls what is known as a 'heavy ball' and constantly hits an uncomfortable length at a decent pace. Chuck-in the ability to move swing the ball as well as move it off the seam and you can see why Knaggs only went for 2/9 off his 10 overs against Orange last weekend. Something which goes unrecognised with Knaggs is his ability with the bat, in Dubbo's first two matches this season, he almost singlehandedly got his side out of trouble during their innings'. Likely to bat around nine or 10, Knaggs has the ability to chip-in with the bat and the ball. Marty Jeffrey (Dubbo) In this season's Western Zone Premier League, four of the top seven run-scorers are from Bathurst. None of the top seven are from Dubbo. That says a lot. Dubbo's top order has struggled for much of the season and it's often been left to the likes of Ben Knaggs and Tom Barber to keep the runs ticking over late on. Marty Jeffrey is not only captain of the Dubbo side, but a key part of the middle order and his performance could be vital on Saturday. At club level, Jeffrey has played a number of middle order roles for RSL-Colts. He's been able to quickly pile on the runs in Twenty20 matches or take on more of an anchor role. Being versatile is a handy attribute to have and it makes him a valuable player in a match the magnitude of the one being played here on Sunday. Jeffrey is also has some good mates in the Bathurst lineup, giving him even more motivation to succeed in the decider. Brock Larance (Dubbo) Much like Jeffrey, Larance is also a big part of the Dubbo middle order. He's had a bit of an up-and-down season but remains one of the most talented cricketers in Western Zone. And while he's more well known for his exploits with the bat (and could win Sunday's match with there alone) he's having a stellar season with the ball. I still think his off-spin bowling is somewhat underrated considering how successful he is. Larance is the leading wicket-taker in the Premier League this season and has a great ability to change his pace and lengths. Working in combination with fellow tweakers Mitch Bower and Marty Jeffrey, Larance has the ability to choke Bathurst's middle order and take key wickets. Nic Broes (Bathurst) Quite similar to Larance in many ways. An exciting junior who left his hometown to play at a higher level, only to return when things didn't quite work out. They might just move away to chase their dream again in the future, too. Broes is also a strong top-order bat and handy spin bowler. He will be the prized wicket for Dubbo bowlers as he has the ability to spend long periods at the crease. Knock him over early and Dubbo could be on their way. If he settles in he could pile on the runs while also playing the anchor role, allowing the likes of the aggressive Connor Slattery to thrive. His overs through the middle will also need to be navigated with care.

