Dubbo District Cricket Association is set to host a massive day of cricket on Sunday when they host Bathurst in two different division finals. Victoria Park will host three games of cricket on Sunday with the Western Zone Premier League final to be played between Dubbo and Bathurst at No.1 Oval, with the same two sides to meet in the Western Zone Plate final at No.2 Oval. An under 16s Western Zone match will also be played at No.3 Oval making the event a cricket-lovers paradise. Association president Ben Semmler says Sunday's matches will be a proud moment for Dubbo cricket. "I believe all the players are pretty excited for the weekend," he said. "Having missed out over the last couple of years, the Premier League players will be very keen to try and get a win against Bathurst because there is a few bit of rivalry there. "I know the Brewery Shield or second XI, it's pretty exciting to try and win the plate which would be a bit of history there. "Because I don't think Dubbo has won it for quite some time." The Western Zone Premier League final will be the third consecutive encounter between Dubbo and Bathurst with the latter taking out the last two competitions. READ ALSO: Dubbo will compete in the final of the Western Zone Plate for the first time, with Bathurst defeating Condobolin last weekend to secure their spot in the decider. This season has been a strong one for Dubbo cricket after the return of several players to the representative system after not playing or living away from town over the past few years. Players like Mitch Bower and Brock Larance have been mainstays in the Western Zone Premier League side while Jason Ryan, Chris Morton and Semmler himself have led the young Brewery Shield team back to glory. One thing which has impressed Semmler the most this year is the development of some of Dubbo's younger cricketing talents, some of whom have played big roles in getting the two representative sides to their respective finals. "At the start of the year as an association we wanted to make rep the focus," he said. "Part of that is getting a lot of junior talent through the system and keen to play. "We've done that and they've all grown across the season. "A couple of highlights are Lachie Rummans, Rudy Peet, Anthony Atlee, Will Skinner and Riley Keen. "Those couple of guys and others are highlights of what we have been trying to do this year." Dubbo has not won the Western Zone Premier League since 2081/19 when they defeated Parkes at No.1 Oval. Both games will start at 10am on Sunday.

