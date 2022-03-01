sport, local-sport,

A group of Dubbo triathletes have recently returned home after one of the toughest triathlon events in Australia. Dubbo Hippos Triathlon Club's Ben Orford and Melissa Mertens both competed at the Husky Australian Triathlon Championship which was held as Huskinson, on the NSW South Coast. Orford competed in the Men's 40-44 division and finished in 21st position out of 74 competitors, a result which also saw him finish in position 169 out of 459 for males. READ ALSO: Orford finished in 181st out of a total of 563 people who competed in the event, finishing with a time of 05:05:05. Mertens finished fifth in the 45-49 division out of the 17 competitors with a time of 05:35:07. Mertens finished 42nd out of the 104 females who competed and came 353rd overall. The pair's attention will now turn to the final round of the Central West Inter-Club Triathlon series in Dubbo to be held on March 20.

