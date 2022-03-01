community,

This week kicked off with a big birthday for Taronga Western Plains Zoo, turning 45 years on, Monday, February 28. The zoo opened in 1977 as Australia's first open range zoo and today is a conservation powerhouse and multi award winning attraction, renowned for its animal care, conservation, research and education endeavours and the provision of high-quality, award winning guest experiences. Earlier this month, the zoo was named best Major Tourist Attraction in NSW at the NSW Tourism Awards and will represent NSW at the national awards in this category in March. Throughout its history, Western Plains Zoo, has welcomed, inspired and educated a staggering 12 million guests and, as the region's major attraction, provided the inspiration for many of those guests to visit our wonderful part of the world here in Dubbo. The zoo, now known as Taronga Western Plains Zoo, has made a significant contribution to the conservation of many rare and endangered animals, from exotic species such as the Black Rhinoceros right through to native species such as Tasmanian Devil, Malleefowl and more recently, Greater Bilby, Regent Honeyeater and Plains-wanderer. In 2018 the 110ha Taronga Sanctuary was established within the zoo, quickly becoming the home of conservation breeding programs for native species, beginning with the Greater Bilby and Plains-wanderer. In 2020 Taronga Western Plains Zoo achieved a milestone for the Greater Bilby, releasing 10 Bilbies back into the wild in Sturt National Park, where they had been extinct for over 100 years. The Regent Honeyeater program expanded from Taronga Sydney to Dubbo in 2020 and has now seen two very successful breeding seasons in Dubbo and the first release of Dubbo-bred birds in 2021. The Plains-wanderer program has also welcomed chicks over three breeding seasons and there's exciting news on the horizon for this program. From its early beginnings as a breeding centre for many of the iconic species that still call it home today, including the Giraffe, Taronga Western Plains Zoo now hosts a range of experiences including overnight programs, tours and encounters, keeper presentations and unique ways to explore the zoo circuit. The past five years have not only been busy on the conservation front. Significant developments have included Lion Pride Lands, Wild Herds and The Waterhole. Later this year the zoo will open a brand new Wildlife Hospital, providing new, state-of-the-art facilities to support veterinary and science teams care for the zoo's animals and also sick and injured native wildlife brought to the hospital for treatment and rehabilitation. This will be followed by a new Platypus Research and Rehabilitation Centre, critical to help our understanding of this elusive species. On Monday the Taronga Western Plains zoo team celebrated the birthday with a special morning tea and some lucky animals received birthday-themed enrichment, including the zoo's oldest resident, 97 year old Galapagos Tortoise, Audrey. To extend the celebration to all, guests who purchase a ticket and visit the zoo between now and March 31, and every Zoo Friend who visits during the same period, will go in the draw to win the ultimate Taronga Western Plains Zoo safari experience, a two-night stay at Zoofari Lodge. For more visit: taronga.org.au/dubbobirthday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/9951ddd2-6ecb-4348-9bac-cb2e4a9cd164.jpg/r113_312_2953_1917_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg