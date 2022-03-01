ORIGINALLY established in 1888, Silkman Austen Brown is one of the oldest firms in western NSW. In September last year, Silkman Hockey Lawyers merged with Austen Brown Boog Solicitors to form the new firm, Silkman Austen Brown. The firm provides expert legal advice across the central west region and beyond. "We employ 17 staff including six solicitors and two licenced conveyancers," practice manager Mel Campion said. "We have specialists in criminal law, family law, conveyancing, wills, estates and debt recovery." In the case of divorce, Ms Campion said every situation was different. "We offer personalised advice for every client," Ms Campion said. "We aim to achieve the best possible outcome. It is always our preference to try and reach an agreement through negotiations or mediation. However, if court intervention becomes necessary, we offer fierce and intelligent representation for our clients." Silkman Austen Brown has the feel of a family business, however, it also has the professionalism and expertise of a large firm. "We are so lucky to be part of a thriving rural community," Ms Campion said. "We genuinely enjoy working with the people of this region. "The firm has a long history of supporting local community through sponsorship and pro bono legal advice and we are passionate about continuing this legacy." The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia has the jurisdiction or power to deal with dissolution of marriage (i.e. divorce) under the Family Law Act 1975. Applications for divorce should be eFiled online using the Commonwealth courts portal online form. This allows the applicant, within the court's secure website, to access their court file, the ability to eFile and access court orders round-the-clock. If you need help to complete the application or are unsure about whether you are eligible to file for divorce, you should obtain legal advice. A lawyer can also explain how the law applies in your case. The court is unable to provide legal advice because to do so could seriously compromise the court's ability to impartially determine a case. You should attend the divorce hearing if you are applying for an order for substituted service or a dispensation of service in certain circumstances.

Silkman Austen Brown is one of the oldest law firms in western NSW

ORIGINALLY established in 1888, Silkman Austen Brown is one of the oldest firms in western NSW.

In September last year, Silkman Hockey Lawyers merged with Austen Brown Boog Solicitors to form the new firm, Silkman Austen Brown. The firm provides expert legal advice across the central west region and beyond. "We employ 17 staff including six solicitors and two licenced conveyancers," practice manager Mel Campion said. "We have specialists in criminal law, family law, conveyancing, wills, estates and debt recovery." In the case of divorce, Ms Campion said every situation was different. "We offer personalised advice for every client," Ms Campion said.

"We aim to achieve the best possible outcome. It is always our preference to try and reach an agreement through negotiations or mediation. However, if court intervention becomes necessary, we offer fierce and intelligent representation for our clients."

PROFESSIONAL HELP: Silkman Austen Brown has the feel of a family business, however, it also has the professionalism and expertise of a large firm. "We are so lucky to be part of a thriving rural community," Ms Campion said.

"We genuinely enjoy working with the people of this region. "The firm has a long history of supporting local community through sponsorship and pro bono legal advice and we are passionate about continuing this legacy." Applying for a divorce The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia has the jurisdiction or power to deal with dissolution of marriage (i.e. divorce) under the Family Law Act 1975. Applications for divorce should be eFiled online using the Commonwealth courts portal online form. This allows the applicant, within the court's secure website, to access their court file, the ability to eFile and access court orders round-the-clock. If you need help to complete the application or are unsure about whether you are eligible to file for divorce, you should obtain legal advice.

A lawyer can also explain how the law applies in your case.

The court is unable to provide legal advice because to do so could seriously compromise the court's ability to impartially determine a case. You should attend the divorce hearing if you are applying for an order for substituted service or a dispensation of service in certain circumstances.

