Enjoy some mindful crafting with adults

community,

Join our new monthly crafting group and spend a Sunday afternoon enjoying the company of others as you learn new or improve existing crafting skills. Experienced crafters are welcome to bring along their own crafting projects and share their skills, and enjoy coffee and company with the group. For beginners, a new handcraft will be available to try each month. This exciting new program commences Sunday March 13 from 12.30-2.00pm at Dubbo Library. FREE. Bookings required to ensure enough materials. Malleefowl are shy, wary, solitary ground dwelling birds who sadly are on the Threatened Species list. Join Marc Irvin - Senior Threatened Species Officer with the Environment, Energy and Science Group to learn more about the Malleefowl and the threats to this endangered species. An educational display is at Dubbo Library until March 13. Two FREE information sessions available: Thursday March 3, 11-11.30am, and Sunday March 6, 1.30-2.00pm. Bookings required. To book go to www.mrl.nsw.gov.au Join Nicole Alexander as she talks about her latest book The Last Station. Nicole is the author of 10 Australian rural fiction novels - the library has them all: The Bark Cutters, A Changing Land, Absolution Creek, Sunset Ridge, The Great Plains, Wild Lands, River Run, An Uncommon Woman, Stone Country and The Cedar Tree. Dubbo Library. Monday March 21, 2-3pm. The Book Connection will have books for sale and signing at the event. FREE. Bookings required. Light refreshments served. To book go to www.mrl.nsw.gov.au Harmony Week writing and drawing competitions for children and youth open Harmony Week 2022 celebrates Australia's cultural diversity. This year's theme 'Everyone Belongs' is about inclusiveness, respect and belonging. To highlight the rich diversity of our Dubbo community, Dubbo Library is inviting children aged 5-12 years to draw what the theme 'Everyone Belongs' looks like. Teens aged 13-18 years are invited to describe in 150 words or less what 'Everyone Belongs' means to them. To enter, collect an entry form from Dubbo Library from March 1. Entries can be submitted via email to info@mrl.nsw.gov.au or returning to Dubbo branch. Entries close 6pm Monday March 21. Winners will be announced March 22. Your online library is always open! Borrow a fantastic range of eFilms, eBooks, eMagazines and eAudiobooks for free with your library card. You can also access an expanded collection of eNewspapers for free. Dubbo Library hours: 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturdays, 11am to 3pm Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, Dubbo. Phone 6801 4510. Website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au