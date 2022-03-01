community,

Dubbo's Brooke Williams has been selected to represent the region's youth on the NSW Government's Regional Youth Taskforce in 2022! The NSW Regional Taskforce program was established in 2020 to give young people a platform to inform government on youth issues. Brooke's already made a significant contribution to our community through her work as a transitional property manager with Orana Support Service, and a sexual assault on-call counsellor at Dubbo Hospital. She's also a talented sportswoman, but as they say, if you want a job done, give it to a busy person! I've no doubt she'll make a great contribution to the Taskforce. Nominations are now open for the 2022 NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievement Awards. Seniors are invaluable to the Dubbo electorate as volunteers, carers and role models - even more so during our recent challenging years. If you know a senior who helps make our community diverse, inspiring and active, then I encourage you to nominate them for acknowledgement of their contribution. Nominations close 11.59pm, Sunday March 20. To make a nomination, go to: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/nominations-open-for-seniors-local-achievement-awards/ Dubbo Hospital's nursing ranks are set to receive a boost, with 30 new graduate nurses, and 1 graduate midwife, on the way in 2022 - with the first intake already starting work. Over the past few months, many of these nurses have been hard at work in our District's vaccination and testing clinics as students. They have done an exceptional job and we are so thankful for their ongoing commitment to our community. Throughout their first year, graduates are provided with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings to ensure they gain a range of experience and consolidate skill and knowledge developed whilst at university. Dubbo women of all ages will be empowered during NSW Women's Week, thanks to a collaboration of more than a dozen government and non-government organisations (NGOs). I am happy to announce the NSW Government is providing $4020 to the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective (DVPC) to host Strong Like A Girl self-defence lessons, and health and wellbeing sessions at Dubbo PCYC. Women will benefit from self-defence lessons, as well as sessions on body image, domestic violence, sexual health, financial abuse, anxiety and depression, reproductive health, menopause, breast screen and elder abuse. The sessions take place between 10am to 12.30pm, on Wednesday March 9 (Young Women under 18), Friday March 11 (Women over 50), and Saturday 12 March (Women 18 to 50). Follow the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective on Facebook to keep up-to-date.

