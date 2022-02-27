sport, local-sport,

The Western Rams Andrew Johns Cup side 'self-imploded' in their loss to the Monaro Colts on Sunday afternoon, conceding 40 unanswered points in the 40-16 defeat. A try to Monaro after the half time siren proved to be the turning point in the game - with the Rams 16-nil lead evaporating before their eyes in a disappointing second half. It was a real arm wrestle early, with both teams defending stoutly and completing their sets reasonably well, before the Rams broke through for the first points 14 minutes into the game. The strong Rams defence forced a mistake from Monaro, who were coming off their own line, before a powerful run saw second rower Angus Buchan crash over from short range - with Harry Wald expertly adding the extras. READ ALSO: - Murphy's magic keeps Laurie Daley Cup dream alive for Western - Rams no match for Monaro's muscle in heavy championships defeat - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership A brilliant chip and chase off the back of a scrum by Cooper Black caught the Colts defence - who had no fullback behind the line - napping, with the Nyngan junior successfully collecting the ball and planting it next to the post. It was much to the delight of his raucous teammates, and after Wald converted the try, the Rams had all the momentum. Just minutes later a perfectly-weighted kick saw a flying Wald go over out wide, taking the score to 16-nil before a sensational 50 seconds from Monaro saw them fight back. Lazy defence by the Rams allowed Monaro to go almost the entire length of the field as the final seconds of the half ticked down, and a couple of winding runs led to Archie Duncombe slamming the ball down under the crossbar after the siren had blown. After Lucas McPherson converted the try, It took the score to 16-6 at half time, reversing the momentum the Western boys had built up so well for the majority of the half. Monaro started the second half with much more energy and enthusiasm, and took just four minutes to score again, with McPherson burrowing over from dummy-half before converting his own try - taking the score to 16-12 and putting the Rams under big pressure. The Rams defence were beginning to wilt under the pressure, with a brilliant run from dummy half by lock Ryan Blowes and subsequent conversion by McPherson giving Monaro the lead with 20 minutes left. It was almost a carbon copy when Blowes went over again a minute later, cutting through the Rams defence like a hot knife through butter, with the Colts now 24-16 ahead - and it was hard to see how Western could bounce back. Yet again the Colts marched right down the field from the kick-off, with Buchan scoring his second try after a weaving run through some big gaps in the Rams defence. After McPherson continued his flawless goalkicking with his fifth conversion, it was 30 unanswered points to Monaro - a simply remarkable turnaround. It was 36 unanswered points when Harry Hudson strolled over and McPherson added the extras, and it was heartbreaking for Rams fans to see the way the game had changed since the first half. Yet another four pointer, this time to Colts winger Darnell Nye took the final score to 40-16 - and for coach Tony Woolnough, it was a devastating conclusion to the game. "We got to where we wanted to be in the first half, playing the footy we want to play," he said after the match. "It's been three weeks since we played that well and we proved to ourselves that we can really match it with anyone. "In the second half though, we just went back to bad habits and it's cost us a few games," said a frustrated Woolnough. It has been a similar story over the last few weeks, the side looking fantastic for a period before collapsing - and for Woolnough they just need to pick themselves up and focus on the positives ahead of the final game for the season. "In the second half we just self-imploded," he said. "We've been in every game so far, whether it be for a half or 29 minutes, but unfortunately the game goes for 60 minutes. "You can imagine the frustration, but we just have to look at the positives and hopefully we can finish the season with a win," Woolnough said. Next week the Rams will host the Northern Tigers in Gulgong for the final round of the season. MONARO COLTS 40 (Archie Duncombe 2, Ryan Blowes 2, Lucas McPherson, Darnell Nye, Harry Hudson tries; Lucas McPherson 6 goals) defeated WESTERN RAMS 16 (Angus Buchan, Cooper Black tries; Harry Wald 2 goals). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/e03e71d7-8d20-43c7-b13f-1014ba8041cb.JPG/r543_439_2858_1747_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg