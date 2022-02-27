Coulton's Catch-up | Putting the nation's interest first in time of conflict

community,

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is very concerning, and the implications of this conflict will be felt right across the globe, including here in the Parkes electorate. The Federal Government is working very hard to ensure Australia's interests are looked out for. Our priority is to keep Australians safe and defend our values and principles. Australia is working with like-minded countries and will continue playing our part to ensure Russia incurs severe costs for its aggression. We stand with the Ukrainian community in Australia and around the world at this distressing time. It's so important that people have access to healthcare where they live, so it was wonderful to open the Gilgandra Local Aboriginal Medical Service last week. The Federal Government helped fund this facility through a services expansion grant for the Coonamble Aboriginal Health Service. This service will provide the Aboriginal community in Gilgandra with holistic care, ultimately improving local health outcomes. Well done to the Coonamble Aboriginal Health Service and all involved in establishing this great facility. It was also a pleasure last week to open the impressive mural on the facade of the 2Max FM building in Narrabri. This mural was created by three year eight students from Narrabri High School - Isabella Keys, Samantha Westman and Caitlyn Taylor - whose design was chosen following a competition within the high school. The artwork looks fantastic and perfectly captures the Narrabri Shire, making for a welcoming entrance to the local community radio station. This artwork was made possible thanks to a $2984 Inland Rail Community Sponsorships and Donations grant. During my travels last week, I also attended the meeting of the Tottenham Branch of the NSW Farmers Association. Every time I go to Tottenham, I'm impressed by the tight-knit community, and this visit was no exception - it was great to see such a large turnout of passionate members at the NSW Farmers meeting. We had some productive discussions and I look forward to working with the community to help them upgrade the local rail line. The third round of the Future Drought Fund's Drought Resilience Leaders mentoring program is now open, and I encourage farmers and industry professionals in the Parkes electorate to throw their hat in the ring. We've already seen 18 mentees and 13 mentors from our region selected to take part in this mentoring program under the first two rounds, providing the opportunity for experienced industry professionals to connect with those who want the chance to learn about drought preparedness. Delivered by the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation, the Drought Resilience Leaders program will pair mentees with experienced mentors and facilitate the sharing of ideas, knowledge and skills of participants to support their community to become more resilient to the impacts of drought. Applications close April. For more information and to apply visit: rural-leaders.org.au/our-programs/drought-resilience-leaders/ Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services (ACCHS) in the Parkes electorate have the opportunity to apply for funding for critical infrastructure projects to support them continue their critical work. The Federal Government has opened a $25.5 million funding round of the Service Maintenance Program (SMP), which provides funding for repairs, maintenance and minor upgrades for ACCHS. It is part of a $1 billion national commitment to help achieve Closing the Gap (CTG) Outcomes, and part of the $254.4 million CTG health infrastructure measure announced by the Prime Minister in August 2021. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the funding round will give priority to projects related to ventilation and infection control. I hope to see some of our wonderful ACCHS in the Parkes electorate benefit from this funding. For more information about the SMP, visit the GrantConnect website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/12611b32-86db-454d-8861-737a265e22ec.JPG/r0_327_6000_3717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg