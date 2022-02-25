sport, local-sport,

CYMS Cougars can push closer towards the RSL Whitney Cup minor premiership with a win over Rugby on Saturday. The two sides are set to meet at No.3 Oval in what will be a tough game for both outfits heading into the end of the regular season. CYMS are coming off a strong win against Macquarie last week while Rugby had a good victory of their own against South Dubbo seven days ago. CYMS wicket-keeper Tom Coady believes his side will be up for their match this week. "Feeling good, hopefully we get and grab a win to keep our momentum going," he said. "As well as keep our chances of getting the minor premiership, it would nearly cement us. "Everyone has been standing up lately, nearly every week and I really think we are coming together as a team, everyone is figuring out their job." READ ALSO: CYMS will be without Tom Nelson for Saturday's match but Coady is hoping personally he can put together a big push towards finals. "I'm probably looking just to take a bit more ownership and look for a couple of big scores," he said. "I want to bat my team to a win." CYMS have relied on Nelson, Brock Larance and Patterson in recent weeks but Coady has shown signs he is not fair away after making an impressive 50 in his sides loss to RSL Colts just a few weeks ago. Looking at his opposition for Saturday, Coady identified who he believes are the key players for Rugby. "Benny Wheeler and 'Hilly' (Jacob Hill) are dangerous, plus 'Obie' (James O'Brien) with the bat and the ball," he said. "Those three are probably our major threats I would say." Rugby will be boosted by the return of Jacob Hill who missed last weekend's match while James O'Brien has looked in dangerous form with both the bat and the ball. Meanwhile, Newtown will be looking to all but end Macquarie's finals hopes when the two sides clash at No.2 Oval. A win for Newtown would likely end Macquarie's chances of playing finals. The Tigers scored an upset win over RSL Colts last weekend which moved them even further clear in third sport on the ladder ahead of Macquarie who are in fourth. Ricky Medway will return for Macquarie on Saturday with the men in blue back to almost full strength. RSL Colts will face a determined South Dubbo Hornets side at No.1 Oval, with the former still a chance of finishing minor premiers should results go their way over the next three weeks. RSL Colts will be looking to make a statement against Souths, with Charlie Kempston scoring more than 150 runs in the last match between the two sides. Play will begin at 1pm.

