Dubbo will be looking to book its place in the Western Zone Premier League final when it takes on Orange on Sunday. Playing at Orange's Wade Park, Dubbo must win the match to make the decider, which would be played at No.1 Oval on March 6. Yet to lose a match this season, Dubbo can also end the finals hopes of Orange who currently sit in second on the table, three points off the top. With a lot on the line, Dubbo all-rounder Brock Larance is confident the ladder leaders can get the job done on Sunday. "We've got a fresh young side, we've got a couple of blokes away this week which gives some opportunity to some youngsters," he said. "They are keen and raring to go, it's a big week because we need to win to cement our spot in the finals so I think all the boys are up and ready to go." READ ALSO: Dubbo will be without Mitch Bower, Tom Nelson and Bailey Edmunds for the clash on Sunday, which gives Grant Malouf and Ted Murray a chance to debut in the side. Larance admits it is an exciting chance to have two players debut in such a big match. "It's exciting because we know we are not bringing in a bloke who we don't have any faith or who hasn't got any form in club cricket," he said. "Grant Malouf is one of the most in-form and experienced bowlers in the RSL Whitney Cup and I think for a bloke like him to put his hand and say 'yeah I'll have a game' is pretty good. "At the other end of the scale, you have young Ted Murray who has scored a few runs in Brewery Shield and club cricket so it's going to be exciting for both of them." One of the big inclusions for Dubbo is Matt Everett, who will play his second match of the WZPL season after hitting a half-century in his first game against Parkes. "I think he just gives us a bit of extra experience up the top, we can probably take a bit of pressure off ourselves," Larance said. "There is a bit less pressure on yourself thinking 'I've got to score runs or do this and that'. "We've got a red-hot batting line-up down to 'Knaggsy' (Ben Knaggs) who is at 10 and I think he is our leading run-scorer. "So with a guy like him coming in and knowing what he is capable of, I think it takes a bit of pressure off the shoulders and eases everyone." Bathurst will host Cowra in the other match of the round. Play will begin at 10am.

