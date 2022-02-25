news, local-news,

Labor candidate Jack Ayoub believes he is the right person to lead the Parkes electorate for the next term as the federal election approaches. Mr Ayoub was announced on Thursday as the national Labor candidate for the electorate which will set him in a battle with current Member for Parliament Mark Coulton when the federal election occurs in May. Mr Ayoub is hoping voters in the electorate take time to consider what the current government has done for them during their time in power. "I want this campaign to pose a question to the electors of Parkes and that question is 'if your community has not advanced the way it should of, ask yourself is it time for new leadership'," he said. This is not the first time Mr Ayoub has run for the Parkes electorate seat, after running in the last election three years ago. Since his last run towards the seat, Mr Ayoub said he had taken some time to reflect on his last campaign which he believes was still a success. READ ALSO: "From my last experience, I've learnt an enormous amount, three years is a long time," he said. "It's a matter of letting people know that there is a person out there, regardless of what colour tie they wear who is on their side." As the Parkes is geographical one of the biggest in state, Mr Ayoub is knows he has a lot of work to do to spread his message to voters before the election. "It's going to be a hell of a lot of travelling, we will be utilising as many avenues as we can," he said. "That is up to me, we have the capabilities to do it." Current Senator Deborah O'Neill believes more could be done in the electorate to help the community, which is why she is endorsing Mr Ayoub. "I'm here because this is a community that has no been well served by a government that has had three terms and is now looking for a second decade in office," he said. "If you ask any person in this community 'is their life better under this government?' they will tell you it is not. "Access to health care has declined and has become more expensive, aged care has diminished." The federal election will take place on May 7, 14 or 21 with a date still yet to be decided but a decision will be made soon as there under three months until the public votes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/9242b3f8-d421-4526-bd50-a061be0a926d.jpg/r323_1166_2400_2340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg