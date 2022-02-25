news, local-news,

Bliss N Eso has rescheduled their planning Dubbo show at the Garden Hotel. The tour has been pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. They were scheduled to be in Dubbo on Saturday, February 12 but will now perform on Friday, May 6. Ticket holders for all NSW shows don't need to take any action - all tickets remain valid for new dates. It's all systems go for the Wellington Vintage Fair and Swap Meet where you can get everything from a cut glass vase to a bumper bar at the swap meet. Buy second hand goods at an array of market stalls, check out vintage cars and machinery and take the kids on vintage rides. On Saturday, March 5 there will be an observation car rally for vehicles over 25 years old and a tractor trek, with the main event at on Sunday at the showgrounds. Entry for the fair is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5yrs to 15yrs and under 5 free. Cash payments only at the gates. More details at ww.wellingtonvintagefair.com.au Bestselling Australian author Nicole Alexander will be travelling to Dubbo Library this month to talk about her latest book; The Last Station. Set in 19th century NSW, on a wool station that sits on the Darling River, the book discusses themes such as the price of progress, man versus nature, loyalty, pride and acceptance. Nicole will be at Dubbo Library from 2pm to 3pm on Monday March 21. Bookings essential. Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, April 30. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Prepare for a joyful night out as Cuban Latin-jazz ensemble Caribé will be dancing and drumming into Wellington with their high-energy music and dance spectacular. The 11-piece ensemble will be playing the Wellington Civic Centre on the evening of Saturday, March 12, at an all ages gig that's sure to get your toes tapping. Doors and the bar open at 6.30pm for an 8pm start. The show will play over two sets. Book online at drtcc.com.au Dubbo is set to rock out to the tunes of Country meets soul when Troy Cassar-Daley and Ian Moss get on stage later this month. The two are touring their Together Alone show from March to October - playing over 30 gigs across mainland and regional Australia - and Dubbo is one of the first cabs off the rank. During the concert you'll hear music from Troy Cassar-Daley's ARIA winning album and some of Ian Moss' all-time greatest hits. They are set to take to the stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, March 30. Tickets at drtcc.com.au. The CDP Kids are doing a production of Sam McBratney's beloved children's book of the same name. The play will will feature beautiful puppetry, music and laughter to tell the story of an enchanting adventure of Little and Big Nutbrown Hare. The play will also have an Auslan interpreter. It will be at the DRTCC on Tuesday, March 8 at 12pm and 6pm, and on Wednesday, March 9 at 10.30am. Central Coast band Little Quirks to play in Dubbo on their regional The Rain Is Coming tour, to tie in with Tamworth Country Music Festival. Last in Dubbo in 2019, Little Quirks is a high-energy folk pop band featuring siblings and cousins Jaymi Toole (vocals, mandolin), Abbey Toole (vocals, guitar) and Mia Toole (drums). Friday, April 22 . The Garden Hotel. Tickets and information at www.littlequirksband.com. Orange Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with the Colour City Chamber Orchestra presents OSO Returns, featuring The Hebrides Overture (Fingal's Cave) by Mendelssohn; Sketches of Notre Dame, by Orange composer Noel Annett; Sinfonia Concertante in Eb Major for violin, viola and orchestra, by Mozart; and Symphony no. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 (Pastoral), by Beethoven. Sunday, February 20. 2.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. Tickets through Ticketek or phone 6393 8111. Learn the basics of candle and soap-making at this melt and pour crafting introductory class with total beginners in mind. Using high quality ingredients, melt, mix and scent your own personalised soaps and candles. Thursday, March 10. 5.30pm. Studio on Anson, 225 Anson Street. Tickets through Eventbrite. The Orange Civic Theatre will open a can of worms when The Wharf Revue brings its latest political satire to the regional stage. Can of Worms, produced by Soft Tread, teams singing, dancing and sketches in this comedy with a political flavour, starring The Wharf Revue team of Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott, along with Amanda Bishop. The revue has been running for 20 years and has built up a loyal fan base. The Wharf Review: Can of Worms will play at 8pm on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5. Book through Ticketek or call 02 6393 8111. An exhibition in collaboration with Orange & District Historical Society, Child's Play: Growing up in Orange in the 1950s and 1960s, features large-scale historical images with toys and familiar objects from the era, multimedia presentations and hands-on activities. Until March 20. Orange Regional Museum. Free. Orange gets two A Day on the Green concerts this year - one headlined by Midnight Oil and the other by ARIA award-winning pop rock outfit Lime Cordiale. They will bring their The Squeeze Freshtival 2022 tour to Heifer Station Wines on April 24. Now its third year, The Squeeze Freshtival is programmed by Lime Cordiale and this year features Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and The VANNS in support. Clear your plans for this June long weekend as a Winter Jazz Festival is set to liven up the town. The festival will see a mix of internationally renowned and local artists perform in a series of close to 50 concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. There'll also be a free venue that will feature local amateur musicians, including school bands. The festival will kick off on Friday June 3. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] is set to enlighten visitors over the next seven weeks with two brand new exhibitions looking at stop-motion animation and doily designs. The two exhibitions, The Artist as Animator and Based on a True Story, will feature works from the CEL arts collective and Kandos artist Fleur MacDonald respectively when they opened Saturday, February 12. CEL is a synthesis of local, national, and international artists working with what South African artist William Kentridge calls "stone-age animation" [stop-motion animation] wherein the hand of the artist is ever present. MacDonald's exhibition features hand-crafted doilies inspired by the story of late Kandos resident Lucy Williams, who made doilies from the age of seven to the age of 100. The exhibitions will be on display until April 3. For more information on exhibition programs, visit www.bathurstart.com.au. Described as "a hell of a play in a holy place", The Silver Tunnel confronts the difficult topic of suicide by celebrating life, with lots of laughs along the way. The play will act as a promotion for The Rev Bill Crews Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that supports poor, homeless and disadvantaged people across the country. April 8, 8pm. April 9, 4pm and 8pm. Bathurst Uniting Church. Free. Visit www.thesilvertunnel.org. While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end. The Blayney Parish Anglican Book Fair and Trading Table is returning with an extra special surprise for book lovers. Local well-known author Kim Kelly will be giving a talk on April 30. Books in good order welcome but encyclopedias, magazines and recipe books don't sell and will be tossed out. Bring your boxes of books down to the parish hall on Adelaide Street on a Tuesday morning for the volunteers to sort through. The book fair will be held on over two weekends, April 22, 23, 29 and 30. Doors will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on each day. Platform Arts Hub Blayney's annual small art prize for young artists is seeking entries. The competition is open to in schools within a 100km radius of Blayney. The theme, "Light and Shade", is open to interpretation through all art mediums. $10 entry fee per artwork, limit of two artworks per applicants. There are three age categories and an encouragement award, with prizes ranging from $50 to $500 (for first prize in the high school section). For those hanging out for fresh produce, the Blayney Rotary Market will be held on March 20. Stalls will feature seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. 8.30am to noon. From 8.30am. CentrePoint. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. The Oberon Swap Meet is a great place to pick up a just what you've been looking for, or to sell off those bits and pieces you no longer need. For sellers it costs $10 per site and for lookers it's $2 per person to enter. there will be a canteen on the day. Proceeds to Oberon Pony Club. Sunday, March 13. Oberon Showground. Enquiries to Emma on 0408 698 987 or David on 0437 362 290. Take a step back in time with a tour of the Mount David Village with guide Chris Stewart.Commencing at 10am with a stroll through the old village. The leisurely walk will be followed by a morning tea at "Sunnyridge", 36 Robson Road, Mount David. So come along to hear some stories of the early settlers of the area and see the remaining traces of the mining activities. Hear about the earlier businesses and the hotel. Bookings essential and cost $5 per head for members and $10 for non-members. You can book and pay at the Museum during open hours. Phone: (02) 63322522 or email: info@bathursthistory.org.au for more information. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. Eight time Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden is set to bring her Country Halls Tour to Trundle Memorial Hall on Friday, March 18. Fanny and her band have embarked on their 8th Annual Country Halls Tour travelling throughout regional and remote NSW, VIC, SA and QLD in their vintage Caravans. Tickets for the Fanny Lumsden performance are being sold online, via www.fannylumsden.net/country-halls-tour. Are craft beer and cider your type of thing? This event is for you. Held at Club Mudgee on March 5 from 4pm to 9pm, tastings, entertainment from Dan and Dan and food from Marc's BBQ, 99 on Mortimer and Solders Cafe are on offer. A courtesy bus will be operating for pickups and drop offs. Tickets are $15 and include a commemorative glass and five tasting tokens. To purchase a ticket, go to 123tix.com.au. Kandos, Ilford/Running Stream and Rylstone CWA branches will be hosting an International Women's Day event. Feminist social commentator, writer and lecturer Jane Caro AM will be the special guest, as are Health One Professionals and Wiradjuri Elders. People of all genders are welcome to the event that will feature a catered lunch. Details: when: Kandos Memorial Hall at 11am on Tuesday, March 8, cost: Admission $10, bookings (essential): 0499 164 042. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au. The Rural Women's Gathering is coming to Forbes from April 1 to 3! Women's Gatherings are for all rural women including farming women; Aboriginal women; women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; mining women; women in the fishing industry; women who live in regional cities, towns and villages; and coastal women. The event was postponed from last year so go to the 2021 Forbes Rural Women's Gathering website to book your place.

