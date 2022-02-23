news, local-news,

Among electric vehicles roaming our roads is Dubbo mayor, councillor Mathew Dickerson's new official car with plate number DUBBO and seal prominent etched the driver's seat door, you can't miss it. The white Hyundai Ionic5 with a regular price tag of $71,900 though there are cheaper models for $40,000 was personally purchased by the mayor from Sainsbury dealership to encourage folks to run electric vehicles saying the "cost of running is lower as technology to reduce emissions from cars improves." As his private vehicle to be used for official duties, council is reimbursing the mayor for kilometrage usage only, but that cost to ratepayers has yet to be deliberated. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Along with the mayoral vehicle, staff vehicles are also expected to change over from petrol to electric and they would take into consideration "some limits to what council can currently access for its light and heavy fleet", Cr Dickerson said, unveiling the EV car to the public on Wednesday. "Its a start to an important step for our council and we're not asking every staff to change over next day. I would like to see people consider an EV as a real option particularly multi-car households especially as technology, access to charging stations, and total cost of ownership of EVs are improving," Cr Dickerson said. Council's current fleet includes an EV forklift, utility vehicles stationed at Wellington Caves and light vehicles for business transport as the Council under Cr Dickerson continue to focus on its "green credentials". Last year, EVs sold across Australia totalled 8,868 compared to just under 50 a decade ago and in 2015 when Mr Dickerson first introduced EV for Dubbo council use when he was previous mayor, car dealers were selling nearly 2000 EVs, including his first Nissan EV. Cr Dickerson said potential benefits for those considering to drive EVs would find reduced fuel costs, lower maintenance costs, improved energy security, lowering greenhouse gas emissions if EVs are charged using renewable energy, reduced air pollution and improved driving experience. Sainsbury fleet manager Mitch Ipkendanz said the sales of EVs was "still low and quiet at the moment" but the interest from drivers in the region are increasing. Only 1.9 per cent of vehicles purchased across Australia last year are electric-run, but Cr Dickerson said the government's Australian Renewable Energy Agency are expecting cheaper models made available on the market including charging infrastructure. Charging stations are increasing across Australia particularly in regional areas such as Dubbo, which has a number of chargers. He admitted there are "challenges" for organisations and councils to run their fleets full electric but "these are small but important steps as council works to fully develop and design its longer-term 'greener fleet' strategies." "It's an evolving work in progress that requires supporting policies and a comprehensive strategy adopted by council to maximise the effect and costs for such a fleet," he said. "These are small but important steps as Council works to fully develop and design its longer-term 'greener fleet' strategies," Cr Dickerson said. A small group of electric vehicle users have formed in the Dubbo area holding meeting every first Wednesday of the month at the Western Plain Cultural Centre at Wingewarra Street to raise community understanding of the benefits of EVs. Cr Dickerson said his wife and daughter both drive EVs and when they travel around, they plan the entire trip to ensure they stop at the nearest charging station. "When making trips, we know where chargers are located so we'd stop and have lunch while the vehicle is charging to get it running the next 300 kilometres," Cr Dickerson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/5f57ff82-1ea5-476b-b499-cbbd9f39b636.jpg/r0_119_4032_2397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg