After winning the 300th race of his training career at Dubbo last week, Nathan Turnbull will look to increase his tally at home on Wednesday night. Bathurst-based Turnbull hit the milestone with Feeling Hall Good in last Friday's Dubbo RSL Club Resort Pace (1720m)m Turnbull had also enjoyed two winning drives earlier in the meeting with Just Won More (for Josh Turnbull) and Special Meaning (for Stan Townsend). READ ALSO: - Trainer worried country champs glory will soon be 'out of our grasp' - Future stars showcase exciting potential at successful junior carnival - Spirited effort from young Goannas not enough against Brumbies It's been a great start to 2022 for Turnbull, and it's led to him reaching the 300 mark quicker than he expected. "We were sitting at the pub and my wife showed me her phone and said 'Did you know about that?' and I told her I had no idea," he said. "I knew I was getting up there but didn't realise I was that close. We've had a really good start to this year so it snuck up on us." Turnbull now turns his attention towards his home meeting at Bathurst this Wednesday night. He'll be fielding a six-strong lineup, headlined by the ever-improving Key Defender in the Gold Crown Carnival 16-25 March Pace (1,730m), with Blake Micallef in the gig. The Parkes Horse of the Year and Menangle Country Final winner has been defying the odds for some time. "He's coming back from racing twice at Menangle and he went super both times," Turnbull said. "They're a great bunch of guys involved in that horse and it's great to see them getting so much out of it, and it was great to see him win down there." Dubbo trainer Barry Lew will also be making the trip to Bathurst for Wednesday's meeting. Lew will race with last-start winner Great Presence and Karloo Bradley. Racing starts 6.03pm.

