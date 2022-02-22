Average Dubbo rent won't rise by $100: REINSW

news, local-news,

Real Estate Institute NSW - Orana Division says the average weekly rent in Dubbo will not rise by $100 a week, as Propertyology claims. Simon Pressley, head of research at Propertyology, said rent was likely to rise by $100 per week on average across Dubbo this year, or $5000 for the year, creating "intense pressure" for people looking to move. He said it was a straight case of supply and demand, with not enough rentals on the market for those who wanted them, therefore jacking up prices. But REINSW - Orana has refuted the claim. ALSO MAKING NEWS: In the rolling year to September 2021 figures from rental bond lodgements, collated by REINSW, show that increases for the year in the median rent ranged from $17 per ween for a two-bedroom dwelling to $60 for a four bedroom. "This period covered the 12 months of some of the worst of the COVID wave locking up the community, and the recent lowest vacancy rate in Dubbo," REINSW - Orana stated. "Dubbo has 4520 rental bonds lodged at September quarter, not 'roughly 7000 rental homes' as Mr Pressley suggested. "Over 10 years from 2011 to 2021 the average annual increase in median rents in Dubbo ranged from $12 per week for two and three bedrooms, $13.70 per week for four bedroom and $14.50 per week for one bedroom." REINSW - Orana's Laura Shooter said rents responded to supply and demand but there was no quick fix in bringing new housing stock onto the market. Propertyology predicted rent rises of more than $5000 a year in 59 locations, including Bathurst and Orange.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/da718ec4-d75d-4573-ba49-9696004258ae.jpg/r0_212_4256_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg