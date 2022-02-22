community,

Black Rhino calf Sabi Star turns one year old on Thursday February 24, and what an amazing first year it has been for the charismatic little rhino! Sabi has stolen the hearts of the keepers who look after her on a day-to-day basis, as well as everyone who has met her along the way. As time goes on, Sabi's big personality has started to shine more and more every day. She is a very cheeky, playful and confident Black Rhino who loves to interact with Keepers and get scratches, as well as a cheeky snack of sweet potato and carrot as often as she can. Sabi very much enjoys socialising and playing with mum Bakhita along with her other family members that are nearby through fence line contact. When the days are a bit too hot both Bakhita and Sabi without hesitation head straight to their mud wallow to cool off and have a bit of fun in the process. Being the confident little rhino Sabi is, she can often be seen roaming and exploring her surrounds without mum around now. With the distance between mum and calf becoming greater, Sabi's self-assurance and independence is continuing to grow but she still has the reassurance that mum is still nearby and will always come back when needed. Sabi is continuing to grow every day and reaching every growth millstone she possibly can, putting on about 1kg to 1.3kg every day since birth. Sabi now roughly weighs in at around 500kg to 510kg. When it comes to eating she is now eating everything an adult rhino would, but still goes back to mum to nurse for some extra nutrients to help with her rapid growth rate. When it comes to the training and conditioning side, Sabi is a true star. With her confident attitude she is a quick learner and knows exactly what she has to do to get the best and most treats as she possibly can. Sabi is currently behind the scenes with her mother as she continues her training and bonding with zoo keepers on her journey to becoming an adult Black Rhino. Taronga Wildlife Hospital's rescue and rehabilitation co-ordinator, Libby Hall, shares important information for anyone who finds a native animal in need of assistance:

