Dubbo petrol prices rise more than 10 cents in three weeks

news, local-news,

Dubbo's average unleaded petrol price has jumped by 12 cents in three weeks. At the end of January, NRMA recorded the average regular unleaded petrol price for the city as $1.66. It's now risen to $1.78. It's risen by almost four cents in the last week alone. The price of diesel is also rising. The Dubbo average is at $1.83. Dubbo's unleaded petrol is six cents higher than the Orange average which is sitting at $1.72 and five cents higher than Bathurst. ALSO MAKING NEWS: However, it does come in cheaper than Forbes at $1.79 and Parkes at $1.80. A NRMA spokesperson said that global conditions affecting fuel have not eased, causing prices to rise. "Prices are still remaining high throughout NSW. We haven't seen any reduction in prices from where they were at last week," they said. "The earlier justifications for that still stand. We're still seeing higher than average demand globally and an extremely high wholesale price at the terminal gate for petrol in NSW. "We're waiting to see updated figures from OPEC, the global petroleum organisation, to see how they are going to address the supply shortages in the near future, especially given the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, which could reduce oil supplies even further." With all those factors still at play, there are no signs of prices dropping in regional NSW anytime soon. The best that can be hoped for is that they will stabilise. "We're hoping that over the course of the next week maybe retailers will try to stablilise their prices, but given the demand is still going to remain high, we're not overly optimistic for seeing any sharp reductions," the NRMA spokesperson said. "It's only going to be within a couple of cents." According to the NSW government's fuel check, the cheapest petrol in Dubbo on Tuesday was at United East Dubbo and BP Dubbo where E10 was $1.73. The cheapest for unleaded 91 was at Inland Petroleum at $1.77. Looking wider afield, the cheapest petrol in the Dubbo vicinity is at Dunedoo where E10 at the Caltex is at $1.67. The next cheapest is at Liberty Narromine or Shell Brocklehurst which were both sitting at $1.69 on Tuesday. Daily petrol prices in Dubbo and across the state can be found via the Fuel Check website, or by downloading the MyNRMA app.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/e6ed53a6-a740-40f2-8cfb-36df772be20f.jpg/r181_63_1021_538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg