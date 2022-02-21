Matters of State | Pandemic restrictions to ease further in NSW

community,

From last Friday, February 18, the following adjustments have been made to the settings: From the beginning of Friday, February 25, the following adjustments will be made to the settings: With hospitalisation and ICU rates easing, and booster uptake now above 50 per cent, a staged return of non-urgent elective surgery across all NSW public hospitals has commenced and will be increased through February to March. We'll continue to take a staged and flexible approach to the easing of restrictions across NSW as we learn to live with COVID-19. I am encouraging small businesses that experienced a downturn over summer to apply for a NSW Government support payment of up to $5000 per week through Service NSW. The program will provide targeted support to businesses with an annual turnover of between $75,000 and $50 million that experienced a decline in turnover of at least 40 per cent in January and the start of February. The payment for employing businesses will cover up to 20 per cent of weekly payroll, up to a maximum of $5000 per week. Eligible non-employing businesses, such as sole traders, will receive $500 per week. www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-2022-small-business-support-program Budding agronomists, livestock managers and farmers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a two-year employment program to get a head start in the agriculture industry. The Agricultural Pathways Program targets recent school leavers to join the managing teams of the Department of Primary Industries' 13,000-hectorate research station portfolio. Ag provides incredible career opportunities and a fantastic way of life, and I am looking forward to the next generation stepping into this space. Find out more at: dpi.nsw.gov.au/about-us/who-we-are/career-opportunities.

