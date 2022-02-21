Matters of State | Pandemic restrictions to ease further in NSW
From last Friday, February 18, the following adjustments have been made to the settings:
- No density limits,
- QR check-ins will only be required for nightclubs, and for all music festivals with more than 1,000 people. Hospitals, aged and disability facilities may use their existing systems for recording visitors,
- Singing and dancing will be permitted at all venues, except music festivals, where singing and dancing can recommence from 25 February,
- The recommendation to work from home will change and be returned to the employer's discretion.
From the beginning of Friday, February 25, the following adjustments will be made to the settings:
- Masks will only be mandated on public transport, planes, and indoors at airports, hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, corrections facilities and indoor music festivals with more than 1000 people,
- Masks are encouraged for indoor settings where you cannot maintain a safe distance from others and for customer facing retail staff to protect vulnerable people who must access these premises and services,
- Each State Government agency will review where it may be appropriate for public-facing staff to wear masks and will implement as necessary,
- The 20,000 person cap on music festivals will be removed, with singing and dancing permitted. Vaccination requirements will remain for indoor music festivals over 1,000 people, with attendees required to have at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
With hospitalisation and ICU rates easing, and booster uptake now above 50 per cent, a staged return of non-urgent elective surgery across all NSW public hospitals has commenced and will be increased through February to March. We'll continue to take a staged and flexible approach to the easing of restrictions across NSW as we learn to live with COVID-19.
Business support
I am encouraging small businesses that experienced a downturn over summer to apply for a NSW Government support payment of up to $5000 per week through Service NSW.
The program will provide targeted support to businesses with an annual turnover of between $75,000 and $50 million that experienced a decline in turnover of at least 40 per cent in January and the start of February.
The payment for employing businesses will cover up to 20 per cent of weekly payroll, up to a maximum of $5000 per week. Eligible non-employing businesses, such as sole traders, will receive $500 per week.
Employment program
Budding agronomists, livestock managers and farmers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a two-year employment program to get a head start in the agriculture industry.
The Agricultural Pathways Program targets recent school leavers to join the managing teams of the Department of Primary Industries' 13,000-hectorate research station portfolio.
Ag provides incredible career opportunities and a fantastic way of life, and I am looking forward to the next generation stepping into this space. Find out more at: dpi.nsw.gov.au/about-us/who-we-are/career-opportunities.