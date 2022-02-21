'Music city': Raptor County has a message for Dubbo

news, local-news,

They are named for birds of prey and blues music and this Friday, February 25, Raptor County will play their first gig as a foursome after forming from two disbanded Dubbo outfits. Band member Clinton Hoy, a music teacher at a local high school, said the crew was "excited" to be playing with Civil Hands at the Pastoral Hotel at Dubbo from 8pm, in their "big debut for Raptor County". "I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a rough couple of years for performing musicians; there's something about standing up in front of people and playing your songs that you just can't beat," Mr Hoy told the Liberal. "We're aiming for a blues-rock vibe - we've got four guys in the band who have a varied taste in music so that leaves its own fingerprints on the sound. "We want to do something with a bit of feeling, a bit of groove, and get people up." They will be one of the first bands to play in Dubbo since NSW Health relaxed COVID-19 restrictions last week, allowing punters to sing and dance at gigs. "It's music that will make people want to move and the lyrics will give people something to think about while dancing," Mr Hoy said. "There's a fantastic rhythm section in the band and you have to make use of your strengths." Mr Hoy grew up in Dubbo before moving to Newcastle, Sydney and London to pursue his music. "When I was overseas I learnt that there's no night that's not a good night for music. That's something my band really wants to see Dubbo embrace, the idea of a city where music is integral to its identity." He said Dubbo audiences showed "an openness, a willingness to listen" at gigs. "We write all our own songs, and we feel like we have something to say and we like to think people are open to listen to that," he said. Raptor County is working on an EP which it hopes to release this year. Tickets to Friday's gig can be purchased at facebook.com/raptorcounty

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/b216fdb8-8178-49d0-b8ac-7b302ecd7548.jpg/r0_183_3600_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg