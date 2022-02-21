sport, local-sport,

Dubbo trainer Connie Greig produced a remarkable feat to win five of the six races on Saturday at Condobolin. The only one of her six horse team not to win at the meeting was Get Up Alby, which finished second to stablemate Valadyium in the $11,000 Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup. Sharing the limelight was Brazilian born jockey Leandro Ribeiro with five winners, including four for Greig and the other on the Rodney Robb-trained Acres Midnight in the opening event. Brent Evans prevented a clean sweep by Ribeiro when winning the 1400m cup on Valadyium, which had won the Bedgerabong Picnic Cup with Will Stanley in the saddle just seven days earlier. From back in the field, Valadyium ($3.80 ) began making ground from the 600 metre mark and finished too well for Get Up Alby (Ribeiro, $3 favourite) and the leader Sipharderson (John Wilson, $7). READ ALSO: - Dubbo's young guns shine in Brewery Shield decider - Valiant Bullettes go down against Super W outfit - Scrappy CYMS hold on for a win against an undermanned Parkes outfit Backing up from winning the Clearview Bracelet at Bedgerabong for Greig, Call Me Trinity (Ribeiro, $1.90 fav.) led throughout to win the KMWL feature sprint (1000m) from Jawsome (Breanna Bourke, $13) and Danetree Belle (Will Stanley, $3.80). Next up for the Greig stable, humping the 71kg top weight, Linden Tree (Ribeiro, $4.60) overhauled the leader My Shiromi (Evans, $3.60) to win by over two lengths with Bold Louise (Wilson, $2.40 fav.) third in the CWA Of NSW Centenary Class 1 Handicap (1100m). Yet another win for Greig when Gossip (Ribeiro, $3.10) came from fourth in the Chamens IGA Class 2 Handicap (1400m) to account for the leader Boys Home (Wilson, $3.40) and Star Express (Bourke, $17). Completing a memorable day for Greig and Ribeiro, Merdeka ($2.40) was in a line of three turning for home and then finished best on the outside to win the Condobolin Milling Class 3 Handicap (1700m) by a head from Nepenthes (Stanley, $2.30 fav.) with Bavarian Watts (Anaelle Gangotena, $5) a long neck away third. Getting in early for a share of the prizemoney was Nyngan trainer Robb with Acres Midnight (Ribeiro, $1.80 fav.) all the way winner of the Vella Stock Feeds Maiden Plate (1000m) from Little Outa Reach (Bourke, $15) and Keep No Secrets (Evans, $15).

